Bengaluru techie's reality check on ₹2 crore flats goes viral — ‘Gen Z getting humbled by housing prices’

A 25-year-old cybersecurity professional earning ₹1.8 lakh a month in Bengaluru has sparked a massive online debate about the city's skyrocketing real estate market as he struggles to find an affordable apartment.

Taking to Reddit, the techie highlighted that he leads a frugal lifestyle and has decent savings, but even with significant savings, a decent home in a gated community remains out of reach.

In the post, titled “Gen Z getting humbled by housing prices,” the techie noted the growing disconnect between high-earning young professionals and metropolitan property valuations.

₹ 1.3 crore ‘matchbox’ Despite a top-tier salary, the techie shared that he lives a strictly cost-cutting lifestyle. “I don't go out clubbing and waste my money. I have an activa which I use for nearby commute, and I don't have any plans of buying a car whatsoever,” he wrote.

Coming from a middle-class background, he said he avoids expensive clothes and luxury purchases, keeping his monthly living expenses in a paying guest (PG) accommodation to just ₹31,000. He also shared that he actively invests ₹75,000 a month in SIPs expecting a 10% return, and puts the rest in a savings account.

Assuming that ₹1.3 crore would be a “decent amount” for a home, he recently connected with a broker to explore properties in Bengaluru's Indiranagar and Whitefield, as well as in Pune.

However, the reality of the housing market quickly shattered his expectations. “The problem is in 1.3 cr the house I'm getting is like a 2bhk made like a matchbox in some random standalone building, but in a good area,” he explained.

He discovered that a spacious flat with a 900 sq ft carpet area in a large gated community—featuring 800 to 900 flats—is now priced well over ₹2 crore in both cities.

Faced with these figures, the 25-year-old asked: “Should I continue living like this on a cost-cutting life for another 5 years and grow my portfolio and then get some loan to actually afford that expensive house (I don't have any plans of marriage till 30) or start another SIP from zero?"

'Don't follow the rat race': Netizens suggest The post struck a chord with millennials and Gen Z alike, flooding the comments with financial advice, empathy, and critiques of the current real estate boom.

Many social media users advised the techie to delay his home-buying ambitions and avoid the heavy burden of a massive home loan at his age. “There's a reason most people buy their house only after 35-40 once they have enough savings,” commented one user. “Buying a 2cr property in the next 3-4 years with say even a 50% loan amount, would mean an 85-90k EMI, and you would eventually follow the rat race. Chill out, save 50% of your income for 10 years straight and you'll lead a decent life”.

Others pointed out the mathematical advantage of his current investment strategy over locking capital into real estate. “If you are getting 10% cagr on your investment, you are already beating real estate. Typical real estate growth is 7% + ~3.5% rental income,” another user explained, adding that liquid returns offer much better financial flexibility.

Several users also expressed frustration with the property market, with some speculating that current prices are unsustainable and likely to stagnate or crash.