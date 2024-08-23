Bengaluru to get South Asia’s tallest Skydeck: Karnataka approves 250 metre project for ₹500 crore

Bengaluru to get South Asia's tallest Skydeck: Karnataka Minister HK Patil said the state cabinet has approved the sky deck at an estimated cost of 500 crore. We bring you all the details.

Updated23 Aug 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Bengaluru to get South Asia's tallest Skydeck: The tower once built would reportedly be the tallest of its kind in South Asia.
Bengaluru to get South Asia’s tallest Skydeck: The tower once built would reportedly be the tallest of its kind in South Asia.(Source: X (Twitter via @brandBLR))

Bengaluru to get South Asia's tallest Skydeck: The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a 250 metres tall sky deck worth 250 crore in the state capital of Bengaluru, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said on August 23, ANI reported.

The tower once built, would be the tallest of its kind in South Asia, as per reports by NDTV and Sun TV.

Last month, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced that opposition leaders from Bengaluru had agreed to set up the 250 metre Skydeck near NICE Road, the report said.

“The opposition leaders and MLAs representing Bengaluru have given the go-ahead for the 250-metre Skydeck to be set up near NICE Road on the outskirts of the city,” he said at a press conference.

Location Decided After Deliberation

Giving details, Shivakumar added that the project would require 25 acres of land. “We had shortlisted land near Kommaghatta and the Bengaluru University campus, but we decided against it as it may affect students. We had shortlisted about 10 places for this project, but the Ministry of Aviation had reservations about those due to Skydeck's height. All elected representatives from Bengaluru, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, have agreed to the NICE Road location,” he added.

He said the land would be got from the promoters of NICE Road. “R Ashoka said that as per the Supreme Court order, NICE is supposed to handover about 200 acres to the government. Hence, NICE Road land has been finalised,” Shivakumar told reporters.

When asked if the location was too far from the city, he said the decision was made after considering all factors.

“All these factors have been considered. This location would be convenient for tourists as it is on the way to tourist destinations such as Mysuru and Kodagu. The connectivity will also improve once peripheral Ring Road comes is ready,” he stated.

Plans are to build the project with government funds, Shivakumar added.

Infra Projects in Focus

Giving details of the infrastructure plans of the state government, Patil said the following projects would be undertaken:

  • A sky deck at the estimated cost of 500 crore.
  • An underground tunnel from Hebbal to Silk Board junction, worth 12,690.
  • Approval for 52 new Indira canteens in Bengaluru.
  • Approval for 592 Anganwadis to be opened at the cost of 50 crore.
  • Earlier, the state cabinet approved renaming Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 10:16 AM IST
