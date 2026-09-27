Bengaluru traffic gets worse? Cars queue up inside society as users say ‘never come out ever’

Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, is infamous for its jam-packed roads, with commuters often venting their frustration on social media after being stuck in traffic for hours. A resident of the Silicon Valley has highlighted the long-standing issue of traffic, but this time, it was different. The woman pointed out a long queue of cars in a residential society, highlighting traffic congestion inside the residential complex.

Advertisement

According to Hindustan Times, the video was recorded in Bengaluru's Varthur area.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a long line of vehicles outside her home, while another line of vehicles is seen queued up inside the housing society. The footage was reportedly recorded at around 2 pm on a Saturday.

Also Read | Bengaluru techie's reality check on housing prices goes viral

Traffic jam inside residential society The woman initially filmed the traffic on the road from her room before turning the camera towards the residential complex. The footage appeared to show vehicles moving slowly towards the society's exit.

According to the Instagram user, residents were encountering traffic even before reaching the main road. The woman in the video claimed that some commuters took nearly 30 minutes to leave the complex because of the queue at the exit.

Advertisement

The video has evoked a plethora of responses from social media users, with several weighing in on the city's traffic conditions.

Some users joked that getting stuck in traffic was now becoming difficult to avoid, even within housing societies.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC to face SC Delhi as ISL 2026-27 Phase 1 fixtures announced

One user wrote, "Perks of living in a project with a mall inside. They should have given separate entry/exit. Still, the value of the project skyrocketed. Happy investors/owners and struggling residents."

Advertisement

Another commented, "The location is made for people to never come out ever."

A third said, "Yeah, in another two years this entire area will be non-liveable cos of these bigger apartments."

Several users identified the location in the video as Brigade Utopia in Varthur.

"For sure it's Brigade Utopia, it was supposed to happen....narrow road, huge traffic...that traffic is in continuation from Varthur," a fourth user added.

Bengaluru's traffic congestion is a recurring subject of discussion on social media, with airport journeys frequently becoming examples of the city's wider commuting challenges.

More people share similar experiences Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Ritish Reddy also posted about the traffic situation on September 17. The co-founder and CEO of Zluri shared a video showing a traffic jam stretching for several kilometres in the Varthur-Gunjur area.

Advertisement

“2+ hours. Every single day. That's how long kids from Whitefield spend on Varthur Road for a 5km commute,” Reddy wrote on X.

“My own daughter is stuck right now as I post this. Whitefield deserves better than this,” he said.

According to a report in The Hindu, Bengaluru Traffic Police sources attributed the congestion to ongoing infrastructure work in the area.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Bengaluru traffic gets worse? Cars queue up inside society as users say ‘never come out ever’