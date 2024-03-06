Bengaluru’s UB City shopping mall is apparently charging ₹1,000 per hour for “premium parking". As a photo showing the sign board has gone viral, netizens have started reacting.

“Bangalore trying to desperately become San Francisco," came from one user. “well they did promise to make Bangalore like Singapore, Hongkong, London, Dubai no?" came from another. Many people wondered what “premium parking" meant. Some wonder in jest whether the car get a “bath" or a “diamond facial" while some some get more sarcastic and ask if the car will get a “blue tick". Also Read: 'Bengaluru water crisis to worsen if there is no...’: Here's how the city is dealing with half-bucket baths “What is premium parking? You get a stock tip to double your money in 1 month along with car parking? If yes, then the cost is justified," wrote one user.

Some social media users have claimed that it has been there since 2012 and is not something new.

“...from what i understand it's because they want to discourage people from parking, it's nothing to do with bangalore prices in general," came from one user.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) gave a detailed financial analysis on the Return on Investment (ROI).

“ ₹1000 per hour for average 10 hours per day gives ₹10,000 per day. Thats ₹ ₹3 lakh per month OR ₹36 lakh per year. If expected return on investment is 20% per year then the cost of that land would have to be be 36 lakh / 0.2 = ₹1.8 Cr. Sounds about right," wrote one user.

No ‘big deal’

Some social media users did come in defence of the “Premium Parking" rates.

“What's so big deal, if a porchse, Jugaar, ferrari owner pays 1000 per hr, they can afford. Alto, 800, WagonR, etc to park at home and come by metro, bus," came from one user.

“For a guy who owns 1 Cr+ vehicle will not consider 1k , instead he looks for the safety of his vehicle…" wrote one user.

Many consider it a strategy by the mall authorities to discourage people from parking.

“I work in ub city. Rarely seen 1 or 2 cars over years. There is a parking bay behind and all the vehicles are parked there. Rates are nominal. By this picture mall authorities ensure no body parks at the entrance," defended another.

“This may be some package of premium services. I went to UB City last weekend and paid for usual basement parking on regular charges like any other mall," wrote one user.

“I am staying in a metro called Bengaluru , this city boasts many things , from Silicon Valley of India to Garden city etc. So it’s a very small price to pay staying at Bengaluru," defended one user.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!