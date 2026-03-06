Bengaluru vlogger breaks down monthly expenses, total adds up to 1.02 lakh — How much does the 21-year-old earn?

A Bengaluru vlogger provided a breakup of her monthly expenses, reaching as high as 1.02 lakh. Detailing costs like rent, groceries and gym memberships, the 21-year-old revealed the cost of living in the IT hub of India. In the viral video, which has over 1.5 million views, she shared her January expenditure, giving an insight into her lifestyle.

Let's have a look at her monthly expenses. The vlogger named Monsy can be heard saying, “I am a 21-yearold living in Bangalore. For context, I am a full-time creator, and I live alone. So these prices are completely for one person. My rent is ₹22,000 for two BHK and I absolutely hit a jackpot with this. Electricity bill is around ₹700. Subscriptions, gym memberships, mobile bills around ₹3000. I do invest in SIPs every month, and that is ₹30,000.”

15,500 Total expenses- ₹ 1,18,317 Moving to variable costs, she said, “Grocery is from Zepto and local store, which is ₹4,500. Basic necessities like shampoo, makeup from Amazon, around ₹4,000. Ordering food on Swiggy is ₹2,117….”

She added, “Shopping and gifts this month was a little higher, because I had to shop for two trips, which was around ₹25,000.” She also bought a new phone in this month worth ₹1.3 lakh, but she did not include it in her monthly expenses.

Concluding the video, she said, “So approx the total comes to 1.2 lakhs, because I'm sure I must have missed kuch na kuch (something) there. Just to mention, last month was definitely a little bit on the higher end. I try to keep my expenses around 70 to 80,000 max.”

In the comment thread, she revealed that she has “multiple sources of income” apart from being a full-time content creator through which she finances her expenses. She has been in this field for the past three years.

How much does the Bengaluru vlogger earn?

She finances her expenses through 5 sources of income. In another video she said that brand deals are her primary source of income, followed by UGC deals, mentoring sessions, digital products and income from ticket sales through collaboration with commission-based agencies. In the month of December, her income crossed ₹7 lakh.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “How do you pay for it?”

Another user remarked, “how a content creator with 45k followers is able to do all these😢.”

A third user stated, “Her one month= my whole year in Mumbai 🙂”