Bengaluru vlogger breaks down monthly expenses, total adds up to 1.02 lakh — How much does the 21-year-old earn?

A 21-year-old vlogger from Bengaluru shared her monthly expenses, reaching 1.02 lakh. This included rent, groceries, and a trip. Find out how much does she earn as a full-time content creator.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Mar 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Bengaluru vlogger shared her monthly expenses and the total adds up to 1.02 lakh.
Bengaluru vlogger shared her monthly expenses and the total adds up to 1.02 lakh.

A Bengaluru vlogger provided a breakup of her monthly expenses, reaching as high as 1.02 lakh. Detailing costs like rent, groceries and gym memberships, the 21-year-old revealed the cost of living in the IT hub of India. In the viral video, which has over 1.5 million views, she shared her January expenditure, giving an insight into her lifestyle.

Let's have a look at her monthly expenses. The vlogger named Monsy can be heard saying, “I am a 21-yearold living in Bangalore. For context, I am a full-time creator, and I live alone. So these prices are completely for one person. My rent is 22,000 for two BHK and I absolutely hit a jackpot with this. Electricity bill is around 700. Subscriptions, gym memberships, mobile bills around 3000. I do invest in SIPs every month, and that is 30,000.”

  • 22,000 rent for 2BHK
  • Electricity bill - 700
  • Subscriptions, gym memberships, mobile bills – 3000
  • Investment in SIPs - 30,000
  • Grocery bill - 4,500
  • Basic necessities such as shampoo, makeup - 4,000
  • Expenses from online food order – 2117
  • Food takeaways - 4,500
  • Dining out - 2,000
  • Shopping and gifts- 25,000
  • Travel - 5,000
  • Kochi trip - 15,500
  • Total expenses- 1,18,317

Moving to variable costs, she said, “Grocery is from Zepto and local store, which is 4,500. Basic necessities like shampoo, makeup from Amazon, around 4,000. Ordering food on Swiggy is 2,117….”

She added, “Shopping and gifts this month was a little higher, because I had to shop for two trips, which was around 25,000.” She also bought a new phone in this month worth 1.3 lakh, but she did not include it in her monthly expenses.

Also Read | Techie dies by suicide after family dispute over cooking, husband arrested

Concluding the video, she said, “So approx the total comes to 1.2 lakhs, because I'm sure I must have missed kuch na kuch (something) there. Just to mention, last month was definitely a little bit on the higher end. I try to keep my expenses around 70 to 80,000 max.”

In the comment thread, she revealed that she has “multiple sources of income” apart from being a full-time content creator through which she finances her expenses. She has been in this field for the past three years.

How much does the Bengaluru vlogger earn?

Also Read | ‘Why is Bangalore so boring?’: Social media post sparks North-South debate

She finances her expenses through 5 sources of income. In another video she said that brand deals are her primary source of income, followed by UGC deals, mentoring sessions, digital products and income from ticket sales through collaboration with commission-based agencies. In the month of December, her income crossed 7 lakh.

Also Read | ‘Don’t start a business’: Startup founder’s advice impresses social media

Social media reaction

A user wrote, “How do you pay for it?”

Another user remarked, “how a content creator with 45k followers is able to do all these😢.”

A third user stated, “Her one month= my whole year in Mumbai 🙂”

A fourth comment read, “700 for electricity, since when kanada has cheap electricity.”

Cost Of Living
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTrendsBengaluru vlogger breaks down monthly expenses, total adds up to 1.02 lakh — How much does the 21-year-old earn?
More