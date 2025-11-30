Cold-damp Sunday morning: Bengaluru weather today keeps social media abuzz with memes, demands sweater and chai

Bengaluru saw its coldest day of the year on 29 November. The temperature dropped to 21.6° Celsius, which was 5.8°C below normal. The cold spell continued into the next morning, accompanied by dark skies and a gloomy start.

Although there was no rain, the overcast weather contributed to the wintry atmosphere. Many residents felt the sudden chill. They expressed themselves on social media. Some of them reported drizzles around the city.

“Bengaluru winter has entered ‘premium mode’. Clean air, crisp breeze, 16°C mornings and Tabebuia blooms all over the city. Perfect weather to just drive, breathe and feel the city again,” wrote one of them.

“Cold-Damp Sunday morning. Drizzling across the City.

On and off Drizzling is expected throughout the day. Another cold day is coming up. Typical Madras cyclone weather this morning! Time for some hot coffee,” commented another.

Another user posted, “Just landed in Bengaluru. The weather here is actually pleasant, feels like I can finally breathe after Delhi’s 400+ AQI.”

“Cold Day in the City. It's so windy as well. Cannot step out without warm clothes. Today feels much colder than 25c range recorded in the last 2 days,” came from another.

“When winter hits Bengaluru, The mist rolls across the city like a gentle tide, The cold morning light glows softly through the haze, making the city feel serene and untouchable. Bengaluru weather is unbeatable,” remarked another.

Another wrote, “Foggy cold weather of Bengaluru demands sweater and chai. Weather being absolute gorgeousness.”

“English (London) weather in Bengaluru,” came another comment.

Another user wrote, “People of Bengaluru started wearing

Windbreakers, Hoodies, Mufflers etc to protect (themselves) from winter. Today felt peak cold. Looks like real winter has begun in Bengaluru.”

Bengaluru weather viral video An aerial video of the city has gone viral, capturing Bengaluru covered in light mist and calm morning air. The video covers areas such as Hulimavu, Jaya Nagar, NICE Road, Silk Board, Banashankari, Madiwala, and JP Nagar.

Shared by Kartik Surya on Instagram, the clip describes the city’s winter as “natural air conditioning”. Mist drifts softly across the landscape, creating a peaceful scene in the viral video.

“All the companies must declare WFH till December,” commented an Instagram user.

“So glad and happy to enjoy the cold weather again.. after such a long time. God knows why people hate every weather.. each weather is a blessing... Gratitude,” reacted another.