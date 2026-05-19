‘Bengaluru weather never misses a plot twist’: Internet reacts to waterlogged roads, long jams and heavy rain chaos

After days of soaring temperatures, heavy rainfall swept across parts of Karnataka on Monday, disrupting normal life in Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur districts and triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and frustrated reactions online.

Several roads in areas including Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Chintamani and Bagepalli were submerged after intense rainfall, slowing traffic movement and causing long delays for commuters.

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Visuals circulating online showed waterlogged streets, vehicles moving slowly through flooded stretches and rainwater entering residential areas in several low-lying localities.

For many residents, the sudden weather shift felt like another dramatic Bengaluru weather moment — something social media users were quick to point out.

“One moment it was summer in Bengaluru. The next moment — strong winds, umbrellas giving up, roads filling with rainwater & vehicles turning headlights on in the middle of the day. Bengaluru weather never misses a plot twist,” one user wrote on X.

Roads Flooded, Commute Hit According to officials, the heavy rain significantly affected movement across multiple parts of Bengaluru Rural district and neighbouring regions.

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Rainwater accumulated on major roads, leading to slow-moving traffic and inconvenience for office-goers and daily commuters. In some low-lying residential areas, water reportedly entered homes, disrupting routine activities and creating difficulties for residents.

Another social media user posted, “Heavy rains cause waterlogging on some streets of Bengaluru in #India.”

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Online, several users also complained about worsening civic conditions in rapidly expanding areas around the city.

“This whole area from varthur - dommasandra - Sarjapura feels like an active warzone. Unbelievable amount of pollution, potholes like craters, large stretches of mud roads, etc. Its worse than war torn Syria,” another user wrote.

The rain-related disruption once again triggered conversations online about Bengaluru’s infrastructure challenges during extreme weather conditions.

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IMD Warns Of More Rain, Hailstorm Activity Amid the heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that parts of southern India are likely to continue receiving rainfall over the coming days.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav said Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness rainfall activity, while Karnataka could also experience hailstorms.

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“Northwest India will remain largely dry, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. However, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall. A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala. Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity, while Northeast India is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall,” he said.

The IMD warning comes as weather patterns continue to fluctuate sharply across different parts of the country.

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Heatwave Alert For Delhi, Other Regions While southern states brace for rain, northern and central India are expected to continue experiencing severe heat conditions.

Shrivastav said Delhi-NCR could see temperatures ranging between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius over the next few days, with isolated heatwave conditions expected in parts of the capital.

“Maximum temperatures recorded yesterday were between 42-43 degrees Celsius. Our estimate is that over the next week, temperatures in Delhi could remain between 42-44 degrees Celsius. In the next 3 days, temperatures could even reach 45 degrees, and isolated heatwave conditions are also expected in Delhi. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Delhi for the next two days,” he said.

He further warned that severe heatwave conditions may also prevail in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

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“In Western Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh, a 'warm night' warning has been issued, and due to this, an 'orange alert' has also been issued. In Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, severe heatwave conditions may prevail, for which an 'orange alert' has also been issued,” he added.

Internet Flooded With Memes, Frustration As videos of flooded roads and chaotic traffic circulated online, internet users reacted with a mix of humour and frustration.

Many users joked about Bengaluru’s unpredictable weather patterns, while others highlighted recurring concerns over drainage systems, potholes and infrastructure stress during heavy rain.

The sudden shift from scorching heat to heavy downpour also triggered memes comparing Bengaluru weather to a “plot twist” that residents never see coming.

For commuters stuck in traffic and residents dealing with flooded streets, however, the online jokes reflected a larger reality — that even a few hours of heavy rain can still bring parts of the city to a standstill.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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