Bengaluru: What is a metro luggage fee and why people are talking about it

The most expensive metro fare in India is currently in Bengaluru's Namma Metro. The city's metro service has once again hit headlines with its luggage fee. But what is a luggage fee?

Bengaluru Metro fee: Why are people talking about it Recently, a commuter took to X, formerly Twitter and questioned Namma Metro’s policy of charging separately for luggage. He shared the receipt as he was asked to pay ₹30 for carrying a suitcase during his ride. His post sparked a debate over the luggage fee on social media.

User Avinash Chanchal wrote, “I am absolutely stunned that I had to pay ₹30 in the Bangalore metro for this bag. The Bangalore metro is already the most expensive in the country, and this just adds to the burden. This is just another example of how the @OfficialBMRCL is excluding people from accessing the metro.”

Internet reacts to Namma Metro's luggage fee “What on earth is even a Luggage over size on a Metro with Namma Bengaluru Metro,” added another user.

Reacting to the posts, someone commented, “Stop moaning. If the bag is bigger than what can fit in the scanner, you pay. I’ve carried a suitcase and backpack multiple times without being charged because they fit within the limits. It’s about not inconveniencing others.” “Honestly, I’d be okay with paying if they had space for luggage. But paying extra just to hold it makes little sense," added another.

“At least they let you carry the bag. Try bringing alcohol or a drill—they won’t even let you in,” one more shared.

What is a luggage fee in Bengaluru Metro? In short, the luggage fee is an amount Namma Metro charges for commuters carrying more than one piece of luggage or oversized luggage, costing ₹30 per luggage.

The luggage fee can be paid at the Customer Care Centre. The policy also imposes a fine if a ticket is not purchased.

“One person is allowed to carry one piece of luggage with a maximum dimension of 60 cm x 45 cm x 25 cm (length x width x height). To enable passengers to carry extra luggage/extra baggage and oversized baggage, a fee of Rs. 30/- per piece of luggage will be charged. This luggage ticket can be purchased from the Customer Care Centre (CCC),” read the official policy on Namma Bengaluru's website.

“If a ticket is not purchased for excess baggage, a fine of Rs. 250/- will be levied. In case of any dispute, any authorized Metro Railway Officer of the Metro Railway Administration or any person assisted by the Metro Railway Officer shall have the authority to remove the passenger from the train, even if he/she has a ticket for the journey,” it further mentioned.