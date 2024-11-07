Bengaluru: Woman accuses 10-year-old of sexual abuse after he gropes her in public, incident caught on camera

A social media influencer claimed of being sexually abused by a ten-year-old boy while she was walking back to her home in Bengaluru at night. The incident was caught on camera

Updated7 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
A social media influencer has shared her harrowing experience of walking in Bengaluru.
A social media influencer has shared her harrowing experience of walking in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: A social media influencer has shared a harrowing incident of being sexually abused by a ten-year-old boy while she was returning to her home from work in Bengaluru. The video has been doing rounds on the internet and has sparked numerous reactions on social media.

The woman also narrated that many bystanders chose to empathise with the boy and asked her to spare him because he was a “kid and must have done that unintentionally.”

“People believed me only after I showed them the video. The incident was recorded, and that's why people supported me. Imagine how many similar incidents must have happened with people and weren't reported,” the influencer girl, Neha Biswal, said in the video, which Karnataka Portfolio also shared on X.

The video begins with the social media influencer sharing her experience. According to the post, the girl was walking down the street when a boy on a bicycle approached her and greeted her with “hi”. Seconds after teasing her, the boy approached her and touched inappropriately before fleeing away.

The woman also shared the video, which provided a glimpse of the incident where the woman was touched inappropriately by a person. However, the camera failed to capture the person's face.

The incident was reported to the police, who identified the boy; further investigation is underway, Hindustan Times reported.

Several social media users supported the girl and called out for the lack of women's safety even in cities like Bengaluru. The social media post also garnered comments about the ‘North-South’ divide, where many even called the girl a “drama queen”.

“If the same thing were to happen in Delhi, I wonder if you’d think the same way,” commented a social media user on the post. “Absolutely disgusting KANNDA BEHAVIOUR (sic).” “Can't trust Northies,. Why she sharing her ordeal on social media, wants to defame Bengaluru name, she can easily file a complaint... (sic).”

Another social media user claimed that such incidents are common in Bengaluru and wrote, “Hey this always happens in blr. Come to JP nagar. Fellows in bike hit/slap women on their bottoms. Chain snatching is common in JP nagar phase 1. It is not a new issue. Blr is unsafe after 9pm. It is not Chennai or Mumbai (SIC).”

“I dont trust these influencer drama....she is using filters even while crying...,” another user said.

“What's worse is the local people in comments justifying the act and arguing it's fake and bringing in the language angle I myself am a kannadiga and I am ashamed to see that we have such perverts hiding in plain sight and acting all chauvinistic. It's a sorry state (SIC),” yet another posted.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
