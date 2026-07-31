Bengaluru woman alleges harassment by Zepto delivery person who wanted to enter her home ‘for 5 minutes’

In a shocking incident from Bengaluru, a Zepto delivery partner allegedly tried to repeatedly enter a young woman's house, according to a viral Instagram video.

The 25-year-old woman claimed that the Zepto delivery person, while delivering her order, had asked for drinking water. In what she described as a frightening experience, the woman said she gave him a bottle of water and told him he could take it with him.

However, he finished the water in the bottle and requested a refill. The woman recounted that the delivery person repeatedly asked for permission to enter her home “for five minutes”.

In her online account, the woman claimed that she refused him entry several times and politely asked him to sit outside instead. But she alleged that he persisted in trying to enter the house despite repeated refusals.

The situation escalated when the delivery partner allegedly rang the doorbell multiple times after the woman reportedly attempted to close the gate. He again asked if he could come inside for a few minutes.

Frightened by the incident, the woman said she closed the door. But despite repeated denials, the woman alleged that the delivery agent began banging on the gate.

In the viral video, the woman, frustrated by Zepto's complaint process, shared that she had tried to report the issue through the app but received only an automated response stating that an investigation was underway.

Later, Zepto responded to her post, saying: “This isn't the experience we aim to deliver, and we'd like to look into the matter. Could you please share your order details and contact number via direct message? Once we receive them, we'll investigate the issue immediately.”

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In a follow-up video, the woman said Zepto had “issued a restraining order against the driver,” preventing him from coming near her house, and had “terminated his ID”.

Addressing the comments questioning why she did not approach the police, the woman said she did not have the delivery partner's details. “I didn't go to the police because I didn't have any details of the rider.”

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How did netizens react? The viral video garnered widespread attention on social media, with users expressing concern for customer safety. They are urging quick-commerce companies to improve their verification processes, and urged Zepto to investigate the allegations thoroughly.

Several netizens suggested stricter screening measures, including medical checks, criminal background verification and address verification, to better protect customers. Others advised users, especially women, to exercise caution when receiving deliveries.

“Just ask them to leave the order at the door and avoid unnecessary interaction. Please stay safe,” a user said. Another suggested, “Never allow delivery personnel inside your home. Simply collect your order and close the door. I'm sorry you had to go through this.”

Several users also extended support to the woman and said, “You handled this with strength and maturity. More power to you!” “Absolute grace♥️ You handled it well. Take care,” another added.

“Glad you voiced out! More power to you! Harassment is not acceptable! No one is resting with the recorder on when they take a delivery,” a netizen noted.