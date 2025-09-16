Bengaluru woman alleges live-in nanny hired through agency assaulted 4-year-old, stole jewellery; FIR filed

A Bengaluru-based woman has alleged that her live-in nanny, hired through the domestic help agency BookMyBai.com, assaulted her four-year-old daughter and stole jewellery and cash from their home. The incident has raised alarm over the verification process and accountability of domestic help agencies operating in India.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, the woman claimed that the nanny not only assaulted her child but also removed CCTV SD cards from the cameras in the house to conceal evidence. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and assault.

The woman wrote that while the theft of valuables was distressing, the assault on her child was “a betrayal of trust” and the most painful part of the ordeal. “Families trust agencies like BookMyBai.com with the safety of their homes and, most importantly, their children. Such a betrayal of trust cannot be taken lightly,” she said.

She further urged parents to remain cautious and called on agencies to take greater responsibility for the workers they provide. “This is not about the loss of valuables—it’s about ensuring no other child or family has to go through what we did,” she added, demanding stricter checks, blacklisting of offenders, and accountability mechanisms.

The LinkedIn post has drawn strong reactions online, with many calling for better regulation of domestic help agencies. As of now, BookMyBai.com has not released an official statement on the allegations.

A user shared, “I've had a bad experience with bookmybai and several other small time ones too. Most agencies are unaccountable and they don't care for anything other than their commissions.”

“Most of the agencies that claim to provide nanny services are fake and lack accountability. For instance, we booked a nanny through a startup using a subscription model, only to have her disappear after just a month without any explanation and missing belonging,” another user commented.

“I hope your kid gets over the trauma. I would urge you to do one thing more, have your lawyer send a notice with a copy of the FIR to the Partners of the VCs who have invested in this start-up,” the third user suggested.

“This is very disturbing Anjuri. I recently considered switching to a full time nanny from their service. But this is the second incident I am hearing - and this one is way worse. Definitely not switching anymore. These startups promise to give you secure service and you end up paying double the price and yet its just the same,” the fourth wrote.

"Truly disturbing. I've had some bad experiences with maids back in the day. Never trust maids from such agencies without strict checks. If both parents are working with no family support, the safest option is a reputed boarding school for the child,' the fifth wrote.