Bengaluru woman calls out landlord over ‘fake’ reason for sudden ₹4K rent increase

A resident of Bengaluru has gone viral on social media after sharing her experience of what she described as unfair rent practices in the city’s housing market. In an Instagram video titled *“Realities of living in Bengaluru”*, a user identified as Dishaka alleged that her landlord abruptly raised her monthly rent by ₹4,000 after initially giving a different explanation.

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According to Dishaka, the landlord informed her that she would need to vacate the flat because his brother was planning to move into the property.

“My landlord just lied to me. He randomly decided to increase my rent by 4K a month, saying that his brother is moving into town and he has to make his brother move into my apartment,” Dishaka said in the clip.

Tenant questions landlord’s explanation The resident further expressed doubts over the landlord’s reasoning, pointing out that he owned the entire building and yet appeared to target only her flat.

“He owns the entire building that I stay in, and yet he wanted just me to move out,” she said.

Dishaka also questioned whether such experiences had become routine for tenants in Bengaluru’s increasingly expensive rental market.

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“I just wanted to know if it's just me, or if this is really common in Bangalore. I knew landlords are super annoying and extremely money-minded, but yeah, now I'm paying 4K a month and it's crazy,” she added.

Social media users share similar experiences The video triggered widespread discussion online, with several users recounting comparable experiences involving sudden rent increases and pressure from landlords.

“It's very common, my landlord said they want to sell it, and out of nowhere started bringing random people to show the flat,” one user commented.

Another wrote: “Same happened with me a few months back! Even I'm paying 2,000 extra now.”

A third user said: “Yeah they do that. After COVID-19, landlords increased the rent unreasonably high, and if you don't agree, then they will ask you to leave, giving you a month's notice. So, yep.”

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“This happened to me too, my landlord randomly decided to increase the rent by ₹4,000, and this was one year ago,” another added.

American woman also raises concerns over Bengaluru rents The discussion comes days after an American woman living in Bengaluru, Dana Marie, also criticised rising rental costs in the city through a social media post.

Marie claimed that her landlord had attempted to raise her rent by nearly 33 per cent and compared the situation with rental regulations in the United States.

“This is a problem. Do you know that in the US, this wouldn't even be legal in a lot of places. They have rent caps like 10 per cent annually. You can't increase more than that, and people actually follow the law,” Marie said.

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She further remarked that rapidly increasing rents had become so widespread that many tenants were beginning to accept them as normal, particularly when shifting accommodation.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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