Bengaluru woman confronts Rapido auto driver for alleged theft attempt, video goes viral

A Bengaluru woman’s shocking encounter with a Rapido auto-rickshaw driver has gone viral, raising fresh concerns around rider safety on app-based transport platforms. The woman, Janhavi Kshatriyas, a model and fashion designer, posted a video on Instagram showing her confronting the driver after she allegedly caught him trying to steal from her handbag.

According to her detailed post, the incident occurred during a recent ride when she noticed the driver repeatedly watching her through the rearview mirror, which made her uncomfortable. She messaged a friend to alert them and mentioned that her phone was running low on battery.

She then requested the driver to let her pay the fare before the ride ended, citing her phone’s battery issue- a request he accepted. But soon after, the driver allegedly took her phone under the pretext of helping her charge it. “That’s something I now regret,” she wrote.

Kshatriyas also mentioned an inappropriate religious remark made by the driver during the trip. The situation escalated when she stepped out briefly to purchase coffee powder. On returning, she claims to have found the driver attempting to unzip her handbag. “He was caught red-handed. My money was stuck in the zip, and he was trying to pull it out,” she said, adding that he didn’t realise she was standing behind him.

In the video, the driver is seen offering various excuses—including blaming a random bystander—before she publicly confronted him and recorded the moment. She later uploaded the video and shared his vehicle details online.

The video has since gained traction on social media, drawing sharp reactions from users over the safety of women passengers. Responding to the post, Rapido issued a public apology on Instagram:

“Hi Janhavi, we sincerely apologise on behalf of the captain. This is not the kind of experience we aim to provide. We take customer safety seriously and follow a zero-tolerance policy for such behaviour. Please allow us time to investigate.”

The company also said it attempted to contact her but had not received a response.