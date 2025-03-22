Bengaluru: Woman discovers Bangalore metro after 14 years; check social media reactions

A Bengaluru woman’s amused and amazed social media post about discovering the city’s metro system has sparked widespread reactions online.

She shared her excitement over being able to travel from JP Nagar to Malleshwaram in just 15 minutes, calling it “too cool”.

“Today I discovered Bangalore metro. I cannot believe this. I’m going to reach Malleshwaram in 15 mins from JP Nagar,” she wrote.

Her surprise at the metro’s speed and convenience struck a chord with some and drew lighthearted humour from others.

Advertisement

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has been operational since 2011 and has expanded significantly. However, her recent discovery went viral, causing both admiration and irony.

“I know this is a lie, you must definitely have used metro fosho. I am trying to understand the intent and motivation behind this tweet,” wrote a user.

She replied, “Have not used metro before this in Bangalore or Chennai.”

Some users have celebrated the metro’s efficiency, commenting on how life-changing it is once you begin using it regularly. One user noted, “There’s no going back after you experience the convenience”. Some called it the best way to navigate the city.

Others, however, pointed out that, during rush hours, Bengaluru Metro is like Mumbai’s local trains. Some advised travelling early in the morning or late at night for a more comfortable ride.

Advertisement

There has also been a discussion around the affordability of metro travel, despite recent fare hikes, even though it is the costliest metro system in India.

Sarcastic reactions Her post, nevertheless, had some sarcastic reactions.

“Whoever suggested this must be a genius,” wrote one user.

“She’s a princess that doesn’t take public transport,” commented another.

One user sarcastically quipped, “There is a metro in Bangalore?”

One user thought it was “Dumb” of her to post the tweet.