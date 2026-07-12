Flipkart responds after delivery agent arrested for barging into Bengaluru woman's flat and flashing at her

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a woman alleged that a delivery agent forced himself into her flat despite her refusal. Sharing the ordeal on social media, user @/nilofer_vlogs, posted a video on Instagram. She claimed that the delivery agent from Flipkart had also exposed his private parts to her.

Flipkart delivery agent flashes Bengaluru woman According to Nilofer Fatima, the delivery man visited her house to drop a parcel. Upon reaching, reportedly, he asked her for permission to use the toilet. Although she said that she refused, he barged into her house.

Narrating the incident, the woman wrote, "I politely refused multiple times and clearly told him that I do not allow strangers inside my flat. I even suggested that he ask the male neighbours next door since it was an emergency. Despite my repeated refusals, he removed his slippers and forcefully entered my home without my permission."

The woman who seemed visibly shaken opened up about the incident in the post.

She added that after using the toilet, the delivery man flashed her.

"When he came out of the washroom, he exposed his private parts to me. I felt shocked, violated, humiliated, and completely unsafe in my own home. A woman said, 'NO!' That should have been the end of the conversation. No one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home," she added.

The woman also added to the post that she kept recording the incident on her phone, keeping her safety in mind.

"I was terrified. Fearing for my safety, I kept my phone camera on, left my main door open, and stood near the entrance because I was afraid that if anything happened, I could run outside for help. Every day we hear about rape crimes against women," she added.

She also mentioned that the incident left her traumatised, feeling unsafe in her home.

Currently, Fatima's Instagram account isn't available on the photo-sharing platform.

The video has now gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens shocked.

Man identified and arrested after FIR Following an uproar about the incident, the Marathahalli Police responded. Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered. The accused delivery agent has been identified and arrested.

An investigation has been launched to probe further into the matter.

DCP White Field Bengaluru said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "A case has been registered at Marathahalli Police Station following a complaint by Niloufer Fatima alleging sexual harassment by a Flipkart delivery agent, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath. Based on her complaint, police registered Case No 345/2026 under Sections 75, 79, and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)." "The accused has been arrested, and legal action has been initiated against him. Further investigation into the matter is underway."

Reacting to the incident, an official statement from Flipkart to Live Mint read: "We are deeply disturbed by the incident and are extending our full support to the customer. Customer safety is non-negotiable.

"As soon as the matter came to our attention, we immediately terminated the engagement of the delivery partner involved. An FIR has been registered, and we are fully committed to co-operate with the investigating authorities.

“All delivery partners undergo background verification and mandatory training before onboarding. While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, even a single such incident is unacceptable. We are reviewing the matter thoroughly to determine whether any additional measures can further strengthen our customer safety processes.”