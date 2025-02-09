A 75-year-old woman in Bengaluru became a victim of a ₹2 crore cyber fraud after the cybercriminals lured her in, promising a high return investment plan from the Indian stock market, reported the news portal Times on India on February 7.

According to the news report, the cyber fraud occurred between December 9, 2024, and January 31, 2025.

The Bengaluru woman, who is a resident of Cooke Town, filed a complaint with the East CEN Crime Police. In it, she mentioned that fraudsters identified as Girivasan Iyengar and Aisha Sithika from Hem Securities lured her into investing in online trading after guaranteeing assured returns.

In addition to the fraud, the woman allegedly paid 15 per cent to the fraudsters as a commission and attempted to withdraw her investment.

How did she fall victim to the fraud? After multiple discussions, Girivasan Iyengar and Aisha Sithika, who were allegedly from the customer service team of Kem Securities, persuaded the elderly woman to transfer ₹2 crore through several bank accounts.

After investing in the deal, when the woman attempted to withdraw her funds on January 31, the fraudsters allegedly demanded a 15 per cent commission and transaction fees on the return, assuring that the amount would be credited within two days, as per the report.

The woman transferred the commission amount but then was not able to contact the fraudsters after that. Realising she was frauded of the amount, she reported the matter on the cybercrime helpline (1930) on February 3, as per the news portal's report.

According to the news report, a case has been registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation on the matter is currently underway.