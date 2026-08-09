Bengaluru woman rants about sky-rocketing rents, hefty deposits — ‘Not everybody works in IT, not earning in lakhs’

Bengaluru — the city of start-ups, tech, and soul-crushing rent. Those who live in the city know exactly how taxing the rent-a-home drill is: sky-high security deposits and landlords think every tenant is a techie with either their own successful venture or earning lakhs with top tech companies.

Sharing a similar incident, one frustrated Bengaluru resident said she drops a harsh reality bomb — “Not everyone works in IT, and not everyone is making lakhs.”

She rightly highlighted that skyrocketing rent leaves non-techies scrambling to plan their budgets.

Here's what she said: In a viral Instagram post, the content creator ‘Namma Rants’ said, “Owners in Bangalore really need to understand that not everybody who comes to Bangalore works in IT, and not everybody is earning in lakhs.”

“No, this is the reality: everyone who comes here has a different job, and everyone has a different salary,” she added.

She then urged landlords to keep non-techies in mind and to consider that not everyone earns lakhs of rupees “when fixing the rent”.

The woman said that she understands that inflation has gone up and everything has become more expensive, “but the way the rent and the security deposits are continuously increasing here... it is not easy to survive here.”

The content creator said a lot of people are facing this exact problem — “Survival here is becoming very difficult. What will we earn? What will we eat? What will we save?”

She also shut down the trolls, who she said would question her why she came to Bengaluru and can just leave — “People come here for work. Everyone leaves their home to earn a living.”

“Doesn't mean that just because the rent is high here, I should just go back and sit at home,” she added.

“Where should we find a place?” In the caption of the post, she wrote: “In a recent conversation with the owner while I was trying to bargain, he bought it up saying you’ll earn in lakhs and come from the IT department, so why are you asking to reduce the rent?”

“That shook me, and I was like, I am not from IT and only IT people are kit the ones buying the flats, so what about people like us? Where should we find a place?That’s why I want to burst this bubble for the owners here,” she added.

How did netizens react? Social media users agreed with the viral post, with some pointing out that not all techies earn in lakhs.

“Applause for you, sis. What you said is the true main point. They should understand,” a user said. “That's true... I live in Bangalore.. I know how expensive it has become to live in this city due to the rise in room rents...” another added.

A netizen said, “Someone finally said it, since yesterday looking for homes and now sitting with a headache rent deekhke.”

“Har IT wala bhi lakho me ni kamate 😬😬” a netizen pointed out.

“This is absolutely true,” a user said, sharing a personal experience: “This is exactly what happened when I was searching a house in Yelahanka. The owner said that if you are working only in ITI, you can give you a place to live if you are in business. We are not interested. And I’ve been in this area for more than 12 years when Yelahanka did not have anything.”

“Local Bangaloreans are also facing the same,” a user shared.