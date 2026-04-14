A 22-year old Bengaluru-based woman opened up about her 20s as she shared her financial approach towards life. Her post sparked a discussion as she revealed that she saves a major chunk of money while also enjoying her life.

Bengaluru engineer spends ₹ 18,000 a month Social media user Amy Arora took to her Instagram account and revealed that she spends around ₹18,000 a month despite going on trips, travelling and other things. She revealed the secret to her monthly savings, called savings in 20s 'underrated.'

She shared a post which read, “Saving in your 20s is actually underrated. Let's talk. I'm 22, living in Bengaluru and I spend around 18k a month and I still manage to save a good portion."

Also Read | Engineer laid off from Oracle Bengaluru turns Uber driver

Why you should not miss out on 20s? "And honestly, your 20s are for living. Travel, go on trips, make memories because that's what you'll actually remember," it added.

The woman explained that one must not miss out on their 20s as life is full of energy, fewer responsibilities and greater freedom in this phase. She added that all of these circumstances make it ideal for experiences. However, she also pointed out that one must be mindful when it comes to splurging to ensure the future.

Admitted that youngsters might feel pressured to match upto the lifestyle choices of people around them, she said, "This is the only time when you have the energy, fewer responsibilities and the freedom to do all that. But at the same time, you don't need the most aesthetic apartment right now. You don't need to say yes to every plan. You don't need to order food every other day and you definitely don't need to spend just to keep up with people."

Watch:

Savings in 20s Revealing her approach towards savings, she urged people to reduce their mindless expenses.

“Spend on experiences, yes. Spend on trips, yes. But cut down on mindless spending. Because memories matter, but so does the life you're building for your future self," the user concluded.

Her post has now gone viral. Several people on the internet agreed to her advice.

One of them wrote in the comments, “Just another GenZ...enjoy the life but never forget to safeguard your future too...you never know when the axe of life can message down heavily.”

“I also think like that,” added another.

Someone else said, “Great thoughts.

Amy Arora is an engineer by profession. In another video, she shared details of her monthly expenses. It includes her accommodation at a PG for ₹7,200 per month.