Bengaluru woman says she found lowest price flat - ‘1RK for ₹25,000’; internet is in two minds

A woman recently launched an Instagram account to rant about her experiences in Bengaluru. As she continues to flat-hunt in the city, she recently shared the lowest rental price that she came across. Although she was looking for a 1 BHK (Bedroom, Hall, and Kitchen), she said her budget could only get her a 1 RK (Room, Kitchen).

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Cheapest flat in Bengaluru "The flat was at such a less price that I felt the owner may have to bear losses so I gave up on flat," wrote the user @namma_rants jokingly on why she didn't opt for the RK.

In the video, she begins by saying, "Aaj maine Bangalore me ek dum sasta flat dekha sahi me. Starting se batati hu hua kya tha (Today, I found an incredibly affordable flat in Bengaluru, seriously. Let me tell you from the beginning what all happened)."

She revealed that she couldn't find any flat in her budget during the hunt. “Woh utna budget me baitha nahi tha. Toh maine bhaiya ko bola ki yeh mere budget me baith nahi raha.”

This is when she said that the broker offered to show her a flat in her budget. "Mere pass aapke liye ek sasta flat hai. Aapke budget me baith bhi jayega. Maine kaha dikha do bhaiya. Mahina khatam hone ko aa raha tha. Mai excited ho gayi (I have an affordable flat for you. It will fit within your budget as well," he told me. I said, "Show it to me, brother." Since the end of the month was approaching, I got excited)."

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1RK for ₹ 25,000 She went on to share pictures of the 'sasta (cheap)' flat, which was a one RK.

"It's not a 1BHK. It's one room-kitchen which was for just ₹25,000."

"Maine kaha bhaiya itna sasta kiu dikha rahe ho. Ek dum hi budget gira diya (I asked, 'Brother, why are you showing me a flat this cheap? You've lowered the budget so much). But this is way too low," she added sarcastically.

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Netizens react The post has gained mixed responses on the internet.

While many agreed with the alleged rent, a few argued that they have found cheaper places in Bengaluru.

One of them wrote in the comments, “I was paying 22k for 1BHK in Bellandur which I vacated when the owner asked to raise the rent to 30k. Now staying in a big 3BHK flat and paying just 26k.”

“Mumbai main 18k main mil jata hain 1 room kitchen (you can get 1RK in Mumbai with just ₹18,000),” compared another.

One more commented, "I think local Bengaluru flat and PG owners assume that everyone in Bengaluru is earning more than ₹1 lakh a month. This misconception needs to be studied because all kinds of people work there, and not everyone wants to live in a PG. This is what happens when people overhype a city. I once had an argument with a flat broker on this topic. He told me, "I thought you earned a lot because people here are willing to pay ₹30,000 or more for a 1 BHK, even in the outskirts."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

Bangalore Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home Bengaluru woman says she found lowest price flat - ‘1RK for ₹25,000’; internet is in two minds