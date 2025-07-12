Bengaluru woman shares bizarre Starbucks encounter: 'Man offered ₹1,000 to spit in coffee'

In a strange and unsettling incident that has gone viral on Reddit, a woman from Bengaluru shared how a casual walk turned into a bizarre experience involving Starbucks coffee and a stranger's unexpected request.

Advertisement

According to her Reddit post, the woman was walking through the city dressed modestly in a skirt and sleeved top when a man in his early 30s started a conversation with her. She described him as having a “Koramangala tech guy-softboy vibe” and said he was polite and friendly at first.

The two began chatting about life in Bengaluru and local cafés. The man even offered to buy her a coffee, and she agreed. “I don’t know why but I said yes. Bit foolish of me but ya I did take the coffee,” she wrote.

However, things took a disturbing turn just 15–20 minutes into their conversation. While sipping his drink, the man suddenly leaned in and said, “Okay, this is gonna sound strange, but can you do me a favour?” He then opened his Starbucks cup, looked at her seriously, and asked her to spit in it.

Advertisement

“At first I thought I misheard him,” the woman wrote. “I literally asked him, ‘Wait wait… did you just say you want me to SPIT in your coffee??’” When he nodded, she stood up to leave. But before she could walk away, he made her an offer.

“He legit goes, ‘I’ll give you ₹1,000 if you do it.’”

Shocked and disgusted, she left immediately and ran to the nearest metro station. Later, she jokingly questioned whether she had missed the “easiest ₹1,000” of her life.

Screengrab from the viral post.

Advertisement

Reddit Reacts The post quickly gained attention on Reddit, with thousands of upvotes and comments. While some users joked about the situation, others praised the woman for walking away.

One commenter wrote, “Could’ve been the easiest ₹1,000. If the genders were swapped, I’d do it for free.”

Another said, “It was ₹1,000 for your self-esteem. Good thing you didn’t take the offer.”

Many were shocked at the man’s request and how casually he made it. One comment summed up the general reaction: