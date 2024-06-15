Bengaluru woman spins famous Instagram trend ’Man in Finance’ to find herself a flat on rent, video goes viral | Watch

Bengaluru is known as India's Silicon Valley as it hosts the headquarters of most of India's technology companies and startups. The city is well known for its vibe, long traffic snarls, and homes that are on expensive rent. Recently, a young woman used a creative way to find the right place for herself in Bengaluru, as she did a spin on the famous Instagram trend "Man in Finance." The woman created her own version of the trend and connected it with the features of her needs.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures. So here's my take on the trend,” Neha said with her video on Instagram. In the background, the music of popular trend "Man in finance" can be heard while she repeats her requirements like “Flats, Bangalore, Apartment, Brokers, 2BHK, Rent, Trending, Imlooking, Bengaluru.”

Here's the video

Internet users loved the way Neha gave a creative spin to a popular trend. The video has already crossed over 1.5 lakh views and more than 3,000 likes. People who live in Bengaluru and understand the complexity of finding the right place to live relate to her video.

“This is tougher than finding “Finance, trust fund, 6’5, blue eyes” one user said in comments, sarcastically taking a dig at the process of finding a place in Bengaluru. “Might as well buy one in Mysore its almost the same time to commute if you have one in electronic city,” one more user said.

“Bengaluru is a like a galaxy. U gotta mention which part of galaxy you looking at, prices fluctuate accordingly,” a third one said mentioning the importance of specifics while finding homes in Bengaluru.