Bengaluru woman waits hours after 4 am arrival for one silk saree; netizens ask, ‘What’s special about the outlet?’

A woman in Bengaluru has shared her unusual shopping experience after waiting nearly six hours for just 10 minutes inside a Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) showroom, famous for its Mysore silk sarees. In a video posted on Instagram, the woman, who goes by @off.script, recorded her visit to the KSIC Mysore Silks outlet in Jayanagar. She said she arrived at around 4 am to get her name on the waiting list.

“It’s 3:45 am and we’re heading to a place no one talks about,” she said in the clip, adding that many from Gen Z may not even know about the store.

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Despite reaching early, she found a long queue already in place. After briefly stepping out for coffee, she returned to discover that 53 names had already been added ahead of her.

Strict token system limits entry While waiting, she spoke to other customers. One woman said she had arrived as early as 3 am, while a man claimed he had come the previous night at 9 pm to secure the first position. The store, however, opens only between 10 and 10:30 am.

The woman explained that entry is tightly controlled. Customers must first collect a token, which itself took her nearly six hours. Only 10 people are allowed inside at a time, and each group gets just 10 minutes to shop.

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“It’s like you get only one saree per token,” she said.

High demand driven by quality and authenticity According to people in the queue, the popularity of these sarees comes from their authenticity. They are made from premium mulberry silk and include pure gold zari, which causes prices to vary with gold rates.

Prices, limited stock and buyer curiosity In the caption, the woman questioned the hype. “Is it worth the time?? I still don’t get it… Is it the madness for silk sarees or because of FOMO they are buying them?” she wrote.

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She added that the store, located in Jayanagar 4th Cross, sells sarees priced between ₹25,000 and ₹1 lakh. Fresh stock arrives on Thursdays and Saturdays, usually in limited numbers of around 100 sarees.

A one-time experience, she says Reflecting on her visit, she described it as “a good experience” but added that it would be a “once and last time in my life.”

KSIC is widely known for its authentic Mysore silk sarees, which carry a Geographical Indication (GI) tag to certify their origin and quality. Each saree comes with a unique code and hologram for verification, making them highly sought after.

The showroom follows a token-based system, allowing only those with tokens to enter, with each customer permitted to buy just one saree.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.