Bank PO over ₹21 lakh IT job? Bengaluru woman's life changing career decision sparks row over work-life balance

Bengaluru woman sparked a debate online with the career shift she was planning to make. Leaving behind a lucrative salary of ₹21 lakh from her job in the IT sector, she plans to become unemployed and prepare for the Government Bank Probationary Officer (PO) exam, which would pay her less than half of her previous salary.

A social media user named Pratham Khanna documented this major career decision of his aunt who was planning to quit IT sector. Revealing Bengaluru couple's combined ₹53 lakh household income per annum, in a post on X, he wrote, “My uncle & his wife have been working in Bengaluru for 9yrs. He earn ₹32L CTC. Aunty earns ₹21L CTC. They have a 4-year-old daughter.”

Questioning the rationality of this life-changing decision, he wrote, "Last week her wife said, “I want to quit IT & prepare for Government Bank PO.” PO salary? Around ₹75,000 per month. From ₹21L to ₹9L per year. Is it good decision to prepare?"

This post, shared on 20 February, quickly went viral and has amassed over 3.69 lakh views. It sparked debate on job security versus financial stability. Many users weighed financial sacrifices against long-term stability and satisfaction while others pointed to changing priorities of professionals who are increasingly reconsidering work life balance over high paying corporate roles.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “ ₹21L IT job → ₹9L PO salary = ~57% pay cut, but govt perks (pension, stability, WFH post-exam) shine for parents of a 4yo. Less stress, more family time in Bangalore chaos.If uncle's ₹32L covers it GO FOR IT! Work-life > money grind. Thoughts?”

Another user remarked, “everyone is doing the math on salary but nobody is asking what she is optimizing for. after 9 years and a 4yo daughter, maybe she is not chasing money. maybe she is buying time she can never get back.”

A third user stated, “It’s not just a salary decision. It’s a risk-adjusted cash flow decision. From ₹21L to ₹9L is a 60% income cut. That changes savings rate, investing capacity and compounding. Question is: Is she optimizing for income, stability, or lifestyle? Every choice has a return profile. Just need clarity on which return she values more.”

A fourth comment read, “Joining Bank PO is a very bad decision, it's the same or more work pressure like/than a IT company with way less package.. If she really want to lessen her work pressure ask her to prepare for other govt. jobs”

A fifth user said, “Govt job Bribery Money is in crores plus job security, no work load, very lethargic lazy job with crores of easy bribe money. Yes, it's good decision to prepare.”

A sixth user noted, “Any Govt job in India= Life time security, unlimited benefits, hefty packages, tremendous benefits even after retirement, unlimited cash income, thus no tax and making enough money that 2 (if clerk) -100 generations (if MP or minister) can live lavishly without earning anything!”