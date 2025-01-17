Zomato's quirky notifications and customer support responses have always been an Internet favourite. One such chat with a Zomato customer support representative is back to break the social media.

In a recently viral post on X, Bengaluru YouTuber Ishan Sharma shared that jaggery was missing from his chai (tea) order. However, what the Zomato customer service agent said to him melted his heart.

The screenshot that Sharma shared on X showed the customer service executive Imran's genuine attempt to resolve a seemingly small issue.

Calling him a “Zomato pookie”, Sharma shared how the agent was not only a professional but also very empathetic.

Here's how the chat went: “Sir..! I request you to have the chai..! I can initiate the refund for the jaggery,” the Zomato customer service agent told the YouTuber.

However, when Sharma said he couldn't have it without jaggery, the executive's heartfelt request took the YouTuber by surprise. “I know how it feels in the morning and without tea it makes us feel lost,” he wrote.

“Please sir..! Just for today I request you to have the chai! I don't want you to feel like this,” the executive added.

Check the post here:

Here's how netizens reacted: “Message in the boardroom will be: Make a relationship with customers,” a user said.

“This might be outsourced, but the training could use some chai-specific empathy modules,” another quipped.

“Zomato's got that personal touch!” a user said, adding Pookie Support as a hashtag.

“Zomato has always been pookie,” another exclaimed.

Zomato also replied to Sharma's post, saying, “We are here for you.” “Hi Ishan, don't worry! We are here for you. Could you please share your registered contact number via DM and we'll get this sorted for you,” Zomato said.