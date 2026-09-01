Bengaluru's ₹1 lakh monthly salary isn't the same as Delhi's: Techie explains why | Viral video

A higher salary can make a job offer in Bengaluru look attractive, but does it necessarily mean greater savings? A tech professional identified as Sumit has sparked an online discussion after highlighting the expenses professionals may incur when relocating to India's IT hub.
In an Instagram video, Sumit urged people living in Delhi, Noida or elsewhere in India to consider their overall expenses before accepting a job in Bengaluru based solely on a higher package.
“If you think in Bengaluru, the salary is very good, then just hear me out. If you are living in Delhi, Noida or any other region of India, and you are thinking to move out from that region to Bengaluru for a good amount of salary, the salary is good there, but the cost of living is very high. Rent is very high, travel expenses are very high. You might have to come back to your family very frequently, so you just have one option: to take a flight. And flight is also very expensive these days. For a round trip, you might have to spend 20,000. Including rent, food and travel expenses there itself, it will cost you around 10 lakh of rupees in a year. And even if you will get 10 lakh of rupees more in your package in Bengaluru, and you are living in Delhi with your family, then you will not be able to save that much amount of money because eventually you will spend 10 lakh of rupees in an year there itself.”
The ₹10 lakh annual expense figure is Sumit's estimate, based on the costs he outlined in his video.
The post also compared a ₹1 lakh monthly salary across Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon.
" ₹1 Lakh salary in Bangalore vs Delhi vs Noida vs Gurgaon. Is ₹1 lakh salary really worth the same in every city? Your salary may be the same, but rent, food, transportation, lifestyle and monthly expenses can completely change how much you actually save. In this video, I compare the cost of living and potential savings on a ₹1 lakh monthly salary across Bangalore, Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon. If you’re planning to switch jobs, relocate for work, negotiate your salary or choose between cities, this comparison can help you think beyond just CTC."
The post drew reactions from users debating Bengaluru's career opportunities and cost of living.
One user wrote, “Same salary, completely different lifestyle."
Another commented, "Delhi-NCR looks better for savings in many cases."
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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