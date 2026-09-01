Bengaluru's ₹1 lakh monthly salary isn't the same as Delhi's: Techie explains why | Viral video

Bigger salary, bigger expenses?

“If you think in Bengaluru, the salary is very good, then just hear me out. If you are living in Delhi, Noida or any other region of India, and you are thinking to move out from that region to Bengaluru for a good amount of salary, the salary is good there, but the cost of living is very high. Rent is very high, travel expenses are very high. You might have to come back to your family very frequently, so you just have one option: to take a flight. And flight is also very expensive these days. For a round trip, you might have to spend 20,000. Including rent, food and travel expenses there itself, it will cost you around 10 lakh of rupees in a year. And even if you will get 10 lakh of rupees more in your package in Bengaluru, and you are living in Delhi with your family, then you will not be able to save that much amount of money because eventually you will spend 10 lakh of rupees in an year there itself.”