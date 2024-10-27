Bengaluru’s ‘Burj Khalifa’: Netizens react to 5-storey building on 250 sq ft land, BBMP to demolish structure

  • The 5-storey building on 250 sq ft is just 10 feet wide and 25 feet long.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 09:20 PM IST
A five-storey building in Nanjappa Garden, Babusapalya, Hennur.
A five-storey building in Nanjappa Garden, Babusapalya, Hennur.(X/@ChristinMP_)

A couple of days an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya in Bengaluru, killing nine people; the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gearing up to survey and demolish unauthorised buildings across the city, beginning October 28.

The BBMP first targeted a five-storey building in Nanjappa Garden, Babusapalya, Hennur. According to a report by News18, the building is built on 250 sq ft (10 feet wide and 25 feet long) of land and is termed illegal by the authorities.

Also Read | ’I was not here but...’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after building collapse

With the image of the building shared on social media by a journalist, it has caught the attention of the netizens. Some of them sarcastically compared the building to the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.

While others hailed the architect’s talent for creating this marvel. Apart from this, few even criticised the owner and engineer for breaking the rules and constructing the huge building.

Here are a few reactions:

A user noted, “Burj Khalifa ultra pro max. This building should be preserved instead of being demolished.”

Also Read | Beirut residential building collapses within a second after Israeli airstrike

“Forget BBMP for a minute, that match box building should’ve given nightmares to all neighbors and passersby, how even were they all silent?” added the another.

Someone wrote, “Wow! What an amazing building. Architectural masterpiece!”

 

"Hope BBMP doesn't do this for name sake. If we remember the 2022 flood situation in BLR, encroachment clearing was active for a few months. After that it was back to the original." wrote the fourth.

A fifth commented, “Demolishing is needed, but it shouldn’t stop there. That first pic, that is straight up criminal. Anyone & everyone involved in creating such stupidity must be jailed.”

Meanwhile, the News18 reported that the owner of the illegal building structure has agreed to its demolition.

Also Read | Bengaluru news: At least 5 dead in building collapse, BJP attacks Congress govt

Also, the BBMP issued an order stating that the electricity connection will also be disconnected during the process of demolition and nearby residents have been evacuated.

 

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 09:20 PM IST
