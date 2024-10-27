A couple of days an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya in Bengaluru, killing nine people; the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gearing up to survey and demolish unauthorised buildings across the city, beginning October 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BBMP first targeted a five-storey building in Nanjappa Garden, Babusapalya, Hennur. According to a report by News18, the building is built on 250 sq ft (10 feet wide and 25 feet long) of land and is termed illegal by the authorities.

With the image of the building shared on social media by a journalist, it has caught the attention of the netizens. Some of them sarcastically compared the building to the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While others hailed the architect’s talent for creating this marvel. Apart from this, few even criticised the owner and engineer for breaking the rules and constructing the huge building.

Here are a few reactions: A user noted, “Burj Khalifa ultra pro max. This building should be preserved instead of being demolished."

“Forget BBMP for a minute, that match box building should’ve given nightmares to all neighbors and passersby, how even were they all silent?" added the another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Someone wrote, “Wow! What an amazing building. Architectural masterpiece!"

"Hope BBMP doesn't do this for name sake. If we remember the 2022 flood situation in BLR, encroachment clearing was active for a few months. After that it was back to the original." wrote the fourth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fifth commented, “Demolishing is needed, but it shouldn’t stop there. That first pic, that is straight up criminal. Anyone & everyone involved in creating such stupidity must be jailed."

Meanwhile, the News18 reported that the owner of the illegal building structure has agreed to its demolition.

Also, the BBMP issued an order stating that the electricity connection will also be disconnected during the process of demolition and nearby residents have been evacuated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}