Bengaluru’s empty cafés and pubs leave netizens asking: Is the heatwave or Iran war making people feel ‘poor’?

Empty cafés and pubs in Bengaluru have left social media users worried as they wonder why Bengalureans are spending less — is it because of the ongoing heatwave, or has the Iran war left residents feeling poor?

“Did Bengalureans begin to spend less?” a Redditor asked in a viral post.

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The Redditor said that after working nonstop for a month, “I needed a big break, so I thought about spending the weekend outside home.” However, they noted that a pub, which is usually packed in the evening, was almost empty.

Then on a Sunday, at a well-known breakfast restaurant, usually “packed with cars parked on both sides of the road and a long wait time”, had “fewer cars/bikes in front of the restaurant, fewer occupied tables, and fewer people waiting in the queue for parcels.”

“Even at lunch at 1.30 pm, the normal restaurant, which was previously bustling, had a much smaller crowd, and the Zomato guys collecting orders were also fewer.”

The Redditor said that “there is no extended weekend during which people leave out of Bengaluru, nor is there a marriage season.” “Even the weather was suitable for going outside,” the post noted.

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The social media user questioned if the “Bangaloreans started cutting back on their spending recently?” noting that “most of the cafes seem to be empty.” — “Instead of going to expensive pubs, are they drinking at home?”

The Redditor also asked if this was a sign of “declining business in Bengaluru,” and where it will ultimately lead.

Here's how others reacted: Netizens noted a few points, including the Iran war, LPG crisis, and overall inflation, as some of the reasons why Bengaluru people might be avoiding going out.

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A user also echoed a similar sentiment: “It is the same picture even in the majestic cloth market. I think it has to do more with heat today, if not, I am also sceptical now with this behaviour change.”

“Don't know about others, I am feeling poor after the Iran war. The effects are now coming in. But when the war started, I knew my fortunes went for a toss. Trying to spend less! I guess learn to cook instead of spending hours travelling to restaurants and back,” a user said.

“I have been cautious enough in spending because most of the time I end up spending more for food, clothes or a place where I feel it's not worth it. Nowadays, the increased cost makes me scared to even step outside. It's not because I can't spend it, but because it's worth that much kind of questions in mind,” another user said.

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Another attributed the low rush at eating joints to the heatwave. “Maybe heat, maybe the war, maybe the upcoming recession or people are just tired of overpriced, below average food and service.”

A netizen said that the layoffs and artificial intelligence are also contributing to the consumer sentiment. “Also doesn't help the news of AI, layoffs and in general poor sentiments. People are definitely holding back a bit on expenditure for the moment.”

“Yes, because everything’s expensive now,” a user noted.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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