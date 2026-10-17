Bengaluru’s ‘fat dog election’: 64 canine contenders, two finalists and an internet-fuelled showdown

Bengaluru’s latest online contest has little to do with technology start-ups, cricket or electoral politics. Instead, it is about chunky canines, enthusiastic supporters and a city-wide contest to crown its unofficial fat dog champion.

Fat Dogs of BLR, a community-driven tournament inspired by Delhi’s viral Fat Dogs of Delhi competition, has reached its final stage after starting with 64 contenders. Only two dogs remain in the running, with supporters rallying behind their favourites in a contest that has turned a light-hearted internet trend into a shared community experience.

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Announcing the development on October 16, the organisers said the tournament had progressed through knockout rounds, with each stage bringing the contenders closer to the final showdown.

The premise is simple: celebrate the dogs that have captured people's attention and let the public decide which one deserves the city's bragging rights. The result is a format familiar to fans of reality television and sporting tournaments, except the contestants have four paws and their supporters are campaigning for canine favourites.

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From Delhi’s viral trend to Bengaluru’s canine contest The Bengaluru competition follows the popularity of Fat Dogs of Delhi, which brought neighbourhood dogs into the online spotlight. Fat Dogs of BLR takes a similar idea to another city, inviting residents to participate in a contest built around local affection for dogs and the appeal of internet-driven community events.

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With 64 contenders whittled down to two finalists, the competition has created a series of match-ups for supporters to follow. The organisers describe it as a way to bring people together over an unexpected shared interest.

The contest also reflects how online communities can form around niche interests, with voting and friendly rivalry giving participants a reason to engage beyond simply viewing or sharing content.

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Fave, Emergent and C.A.R.E. come together for the initiative The initiative brings together Fave, a UPI app for Gen Z built around shared money; Emergent, an AI-powered software creation platform used to build the competition's website; and Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre (C.A.R.E.), which will receive the funds raised through the initiative.

Emergent's platform allows visitors to follow the tournament and track the match-ups, while Fave is among the partners behind the community-led campaign. The involvement of C.A.R.E. gives the initiative an animal welfare component, with the rescue centre set to receive the funds raised.

The partnership brings together digital payments, AI-enabled software creation and animal welfare around a campaign designed to encourage public participation.

Which dog will win Bengaluru’s unofficial title? With two finalists left, Fat Dogs of BLR is approaching its final verdict. The contest's appeal lies in its combination of local pride, friendly competition and the internet's ability to turn an everyday subject into a shared cultural moment.

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For Bengaluru's canine enthusiasts, the question is now which contender will emerge as the city's favourite. For everyone else, the tournament offers another example of how community-driven online trends can move beyond social media posts and become participatory events.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.