Bengaluru’s Meghana Foods faces backlash over lift ban for delivery workers, issues apology

Popular Bengaluru biryani chain Meghana Foods has issued a public apology after a notice at one of its outlets triggered widespread criticism online. The poster, written in all caps and circulated widely on social media, read: “Swiggy & Zomato delivery boys not allowed in the lift. Please use the stairs.” Many users called the instruction insensitive, arguing that delivery workers already operate under intense time pressure and harsh conditions.

Amid growing backlash, the brand released a statement on Instagram acknowledging the misstep. Meghana Foods said the rule was initially introduced “to offer customers convenience from crowded elevators,” but conceded that it was “inconsiderate” to delivery partners. “That was wrong. It should never have been put up,” the statement read. “Our delivery partners work incredibly hard and deserve respect, dignity and care — always. Thank you for speaking up. The poster is down, and the mistake has been addressed internally.”

The restaurant also extended “a sincere apology” to delivery agents, calling them “the core of the Meghana Foods experience,” and assured followers that it was committed to making their experience better.

Several users, however, questioned whether the change would translate into action, asking if delivery personnel were now allowed to use the lift. Meghana Foods responded in the comments, confirming that they could. Others suggested the apology came only after the controversy gained traction online.

A user commented, “If this hadn’t gone on social media, it seems your team wouldn’t have cared. It shows that delivery partners don’t matter to you, only profits do. This decision is shameful and shows no respect for the people who keep your service running.”

Another user wrote, '70% of your business is through delivery... should have thought about it before disrespecting the hard working delivery ppl."

“You’ve spoken everything other than telling us if you have allowed the delivery partners to use the lift now. Taking down the poster is the solution to your brand and not the delivery partner. Hope you put up a solution here than a corporate level “No solution” apology,” the third user wrote.

The comments section reflected a mix of appreciation and accountability. Some applauded the restaurant for owning up to the mistake; others pointed out the broader hypocrisy of individuals who criticise restaurants but restrict delivery workers in residential buildings. A recurring sentiment emphasised that delivery partners are essential to the business and should be treated with the same respect as dine-in customers.

“Mistakes are meant to happen. Realising it and reverting back is the main thing to be observed and appreciated. Hope the delivery partners are allowed to use the lift services at all the branches now,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Wow. Good on you Meghana!!”