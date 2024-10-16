Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia flooded as incessant rain hit city | Watch video

Thunderstorms in Bengaluru caused flooding at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Yelahanka. IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert.

Livemint
Updated16 Oct 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Flooding in Phoenix Mall of Asia
Flooding in Phoenix Mall of Asia (Screengrab)

After massive thunderstorms hit Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Phoenix Mall of Asia in the Yelahanka area was seen submerged in water in viral videos on social media. The flooding depicted the entire parking area and entrance of the mall as waterlogged, posing challenges for customers trying to enter.

Phoenix Mall in the north of the city is among the latest and the largest malls in Bengaluru. The rain wreaked havoc, flooding all sides of the mall.

The mall management said it is working to drain the water to make the premises accessible to customers.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Bengaluru Weather LIVE Updates: Rain stops

Watch video here:

Also Read | Bengaluru weather: Watch how tech park transformed into ‘Manyata Tech Falls’

Ever since its inauguration in 2023, the mall has been in the news for such incidents, raising questions about its location.

Last year, the Bengaluru police ordered the Phoenix Mall of Asia to remain closed for 15 days due to the traffic congestion it was causing in the northern part of the tech capital.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued orders concerning the newly opened mall, which were subsequently contested in court. The mall's unplanned parking arrangements led to significant traffic congestion in the vicinity.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: Chennai Airport arranges for special bus services

IMD issues ‘orange’ alert, schools closed today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Bengaluru due to a heavy rain forecast, as per a PTI report. Further, per a government order, all aided and private schools, Anganwadi centres, and high schools in the city will remain closed today,16 October 2024.

Public schools are already closed for Dussehra holidays, the PTI report added.

“Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Met Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days. As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Wednesday,” a government order stated.

Due to the incessant and heavy rains across Bengaluru, the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also set up 24X7 exclusive control rooms in its eight zones and also launched a helpline number (1533) to report rain-related problems.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia flooded as incessant rain hit city | Watch video

