Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia flooded as incessant rain hit city | Watch video

After massive thunderstorms hit Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Phoenix Mall of Asia in the Yelahanka area was seen submerged in water in viral videos on social media. The flooding depicted the entire parking area and entrance of the mall as waterlogged, posing challenges for customers trying to enter.

Phoenix Mall in the north of the city is among the latest and the largest malls in Bengaluru. The rain wreaked havoc, flooding all sides of the mall.

The mall management said it is working to drain the water to make the premises accessible to customers.

Ever since its inauguration in 2023, the mall has been in the news for such incidents, raising questions about its location.

Last year, the Bengaluru police ordered the Phoenix Mall of Asia to remain closed for 15 days due to the traffic congestion it was causing in the northern part of the tech capital.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued orders concerning the newly opened mall, which were subsequently contested in court. The mall's unplanned parking arrangements led to significant traffic congestion in the vicinity.

IMD issues ‘orange’ alert, schools closed today The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Bengaluru due to a heavy rain forecast, as per a PTI report. Further, per a government order, all aided and private schools, Anganwadi centres, and high schools in the city will remain closed today,16 October 2024.

Public schools are already closed for Dussehra holidays, the PTI report added.

“Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Met Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days. As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Wednesday,” a government order stated.