Amid Bengaluru's ongoing water crisis, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared a video on Twitter showcasing an innovative solution for harvesting water from air conditioners. The video, which has garnered significant attention, highlights a simple yet effective method of collecting water daily from AC units.

Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video, emphasizing the importance of adopting such practices across India. He tweeted, "This needs to become standard equipment throughout India wherever people use A/Cs. Water is Wealth. It needs to be stored safely…"

The video showcases a setup where a pipe is attached to the AC unit's condensate drain, directing the water into a collection tank. This ingenious method capitalizes on the fact that air conditioners generate significant amounts of condensate water, which is typically drained and wasted.

Bengaluru, often referred to as the "Silicon Valley of India," has been grappling with severe water shortages in recent years. The city's rapidly growing population and urbanization have placed immense strain on its limited water resources, prompting authorities and residents to explore sustainable solutions.

Mahindra's endorsement of AC water harvesting has struck a chord with many, who recognize the urgent need to conserve and utilize every available water source. With air conditioners being widely used in households and commercial establishments, this simple technique could potentially save millions of liters of water annually.

Meanwhile, despite repeated instances of residents facing acute water shortages in various parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has denied the existence of any water crisis in the city. His statement comes as a contradiction to the ongoing struggles of citizens, particularly in areas like Whitefield, KR Puram, Electronic City, RR Nagar, Kengeri, and CV Raman Nagar, which have been grappling with severe water scarcity for weeks.

When questioned about the severe water shortage in many parts of Bengaluru, Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru Development, stated, "As far as Bengaluru is concerned, there is no water crisis. Only about 7,000 borewells have dried. We have made alternative arrangements for them. We have taken control of water tankers. We have identified the water sources. We will see that water is supplied."

However, residents have reported facing significant challenges in accessing clean water for daily needs, with many relying on private water tankers at exorbitant rates. The situation has raised concerns about the city's preparedness and water management strategies in the face of growing urbanization and climate change impacts.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!