Bering Air flight disappears in Alaska: Here are 6 MYSTERIOUS plane vanishing incidents that remain UNSOLVED

A Cessna airplane operated by Bering Air with 10 people, including the pilot onboard, went missing during a flight in Alaska on Thursday, February 6. The airplane was flying from Unalakleet to Nome, both cities in western Alaska, reported AP. Currently, rescue operations are underway to locate the missing flight.

The Bering flight case adds to the list of tragic aviation events where flights have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Here's a list of six flights that have vanished over the years.

Advertisement

Also Read | Two killed, several injured as aircraft crashes into busy street in Brazil

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, to its planned destination, Beijing Capital International Airport in China, vanished with 239 passengers and crew on board. The search for the plane stretched from the Indian Ocean to Central Asia. The mystery remains unsolved despite years of extensive search efforts.

Six planes in the Bermuda Triangle In December 1945, six planes vanished in the Bermuda Triangle. The planes were five Avenger torpedo bombers that took off from their base in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, for bombing practice. The planes lost communication with the ground station after experiencing problems with the compass, according to various reports.

Advertisement

Endeavour Stinson SM-1 Detroiter In March 1928, an aircraft named 'Endeavour' departed RAF Cranwell, Lincolnshire, for the US, carrying pilot Raymond Hinchliffe and the British actress Elsie Mackay. The aircraft failed to arrive at its destination, and no trace of the aircraft or its crew was found. In December 1928, a wheel from the aircraft was found on a beach in Donegal County, Ireland. It was believed that the aircraft probably crashed into the ocean.

Airship Italia In May 1928, the airship Italia took off early in the morning with sixteen crew members, including three scientists, survival gear, and a dog, Titania. On May 25th, the airship crashed into the Arctic ice. Following the accident, one crew member died, nine were injured, and six were missing.

Advertisement

Latham 47.02 In June 1928, a seaplane took off from Caudebec-en-Caux, north of France, to Tromso, Norway, with four crew members on board. Halfway towards Tromso, the aircraft disappeared. Parts of the plane were discovered over a few months. Reportedly, a Norwegian commission announced in 2003 that the aircraft crashed on the Bear Island of the Barents Sea.

Also Read | US FAA says United Airlines can take deliveries of new airplanes

Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 2501 Northwest Flight 2501 was scheduled to fly from New York to Seattle via Minneapolis, and Spokane disappeared in June 1950. The flight was reportedly carrying 55 passengers and three crew members. The airplane was reportedly flying through an area of thunderstorm activity, reported New York Times.