Money Heist fans have been eagerly waiting for the show's prequel Berlin Season 2. And, guess what! Netflix has already announced Berlin Season 2's production.

Given the whopping success of ‘Berlin’'s first season, which explored the captivating backstory of Andrés de Fonollosa (aka Berlin), Netflix has confirmed that production for season 2 will begin soon. Ever since the announcement, there have been speculations on whether Berlin Season 2 would premiere in 2025.

When will Berlin Season 2 release? On Thursday, January 23, Netflix announced that filming for all eight episodes of the highly anticipated Berlin Season 2 has already begun. Although Netflix's latest statement does not mention an official release date for Berlin Season 2, a report by Radio Times.com, states that Berlin season 2 could arrive on screens in late 2025. There are chances that Netflix could opt for another Christmas launch, as that proved a successful strategy last time, stated the report.

Berlin Season 2 cast Apart from familiar actors such as Pedro Alonso who will reprise his iconic character of Berlin, there are new faces joining the existing gang. They are: Inma Cuesta as Candela, José Luis García-Pérez as Álvaro Hermoso de Medina– Duke of Málaga and Marta Nieto as Genoveva Dante–Duchess of Málaga, as mentioned in Netflix's latest release.

Berlin Season 2 trailer While there's no date on Berlin Season 2's trailer, Netflix, till now has shared only a small clip for the show.

What to expect in Berlin Season 2 Berlin Season 1 ended with the titular character and his crew narrowly escaping France with an assortment of priceless crown jewels.

However, Berlin's excitement was short-lived as he decided to give most of his share to his betrayed lover, Camille, who was stunned to discover that he had bugged her apartment and orchestrated their entire romance.