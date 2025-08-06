‘Best decision I made’: 31-year-old’s honest post on not rushing marriage hits home for many single women

A 31-year-old woman has shared on Reddit that she is single. She left her consulting job to try something new. Most of her friends are busy with their own lives. She now enjoys staying at home more than socialising and wonders if it’s fine.

She said marriage plans around 27-30 didn’t work out. After turning 30, she felt no need to rush. Reading about failed marriages made her realise she’s happier being single.

“Once I started closing in on 30, i realised - Ab late toh ho hi gaya hai (it’s anyway late now), so no point in rushing now. And probably it was the best decision I made. And now more than a year later this resolve has become stronger (sic),” she wrote.

The Reddit poster comes from a financially strong background and doesn’t need a man to support her. But, she still wishes to meet someone with whom she can share emotional connection.

“I do need/want a man so that I can let my feminine side evolve, be vulnerable, go on long drives and have longer conversations, enjoy staycations, try out every eatery in the city with him, travel the world, bear his kids and have a family of my own. Basically I'll only want to be with someone when the person adds some value to my life and rather not f*ck it up,” she added.

She doesn’t want to ruin her life by being with the wrong person. Although she does feel lonely sometimes, she believes in waiting for something meaningful.

“I won't lie, it does feel lonely and I do like someone but things are very circumstantial with him. So if that has that has to culminate into something substantial, it is a long road,” she posted.

Many single women react A 35-year-old woman replied that she had gone through the same phase. She felt low for a year. She advised asking for clarity early in a relationship and not waiting too long for someone unsure.

“Get out and be in public: My mistake , i became a homebody as all my friends were busy and going felt like a chore. Don't do that.. join gym, yoga or any classes or go out on dates or some group classes and also attend college/friends reunions ,meetups everything,” she advised.

“Good to know that I am not alone in it, wastes my Covid years & depression for the next few years,” wrote another woman.

“Plenty of people are in similar situation as you,” said another.