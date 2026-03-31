‘Best I’ve ever experienced’: Kevin Pietersen praises Mumbai's air quality, claps back at paid tweet allegation

Kevin Pietersen has heaped praise on Mumbai’s improved air quality, describing it as “the best I’ve ever experienced” after the city recorded a sharp drop in its Air Quality Index (AQI).

Taking to X, Pietersen wrote, “The air quality in Mumbai is so good. It’s the best I’ve ever experienced! Congrats to the leadership for putting in place the necessary measures to achieve this outstanding air quality.”

His remarks come at a time when parts of Mumbai recorded AQI levels as low as 21, placing the city firmly in the “good” category — a relatively rare occurrence for a densely populated metropolitan region.

AQI readings between 0 and 50 are considered “good” and indicate minimal impact on health. For Mumbai, which has in recent years oscillated between “moderate” and “poor” air quality due to vehicular emissions, construction activity and seasonal factors, such a drop has drawn widespread attention.

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Many residents took to social media to share similar observations, posting images of clearer skies and improved visibility. The cleaner air phase has sparked optimism among citizens, with some hoping that sustained policy measures could help maintain such conditions in the long term.

Pietersen’s post, however, also triggered a sharp online exchange after one user accused him of being paid to post favourable remarks about Mumbai’s air quality.

Responding strongly, Pietersen dismissed the allegation and wrote, “You think I get paid to post about air quality? Are you f*g mad?! When I notice something and it really stands out and it means something to me, I’ll tweet it! Plus - that number is incorrect. It’s around 40 today which is fantastic!”

His blunt response quickly gained traction, with many users backing the former cricketer for calling out what they viewed as an unfounded claim. Others pointed out that public figures often face heightened scrutiny online, even when sharing personal observations.

Pietersen clarified that his comments were based purely on what he experienced and not part of any endorsement. Even as he acknowledged that AQI levels may have fluctuated slightly from the earlier reported figure of 21 to around 40, he maintained that the air quality remained significantly better than usual.

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The episode underscores the broader dynamics of social media, where even positive remarks can invite scepticism and debate. It also reflects how environmental conditions in major cities are increasingly becoming part of public discourse, drawing reactions not just from residents but also from global personalities.

Environmental experts, meanwhile, have urged caution in interpreting short-term improvements. While a dip in AQI is encouraging, such changes are often influenced by temporary factors such as wind patterns, temperature and reduced emissions over brief periods.