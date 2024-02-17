Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Best of ZEE5: These are most-viewed movies, series on the OTT platform

Best of ZEE5: These are most-viewed movies, series on the OTT platform

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Most-viewed movies and web series on ZEE5 include Manoj Bajpayee's ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’.

Manoj Bajpayee's ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is the most-viewed direct-to-digital movie on ZEE5

ZEE5 is one of the leading OTT platforms in India that consistently delivers fan favourites. Here are the top movies and web series in terms of watch-time data in January.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Advocate PC Solanki, who fights for truth, works hard to seek justice for a minor abused by a powerful fake spiritual leader. At the 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards, this Bollywood movie got seven nominations and won five awards. These included Best Web Original Film, Best Director for Apoorv Singh Karki and Best Actor for Manoj Bajpayee, who plays Solanki. In the "Direct-to-Digital" category, this movie was watched for 13 million hours on ZEE5.

Taj: Divided by Blood

The story is set in the 16th century and focuses on Akbar and his three sons Salim, Murad and Daniyal, who are fighting for control. It highlights the dynasty's ups and downs, showing both its elegance and harshness. The second season follows Salim’s journey filled with danger and opposition. But, he has some support, including a new romantic interest, Meherunnissa. In the “Original Series in Hindi" category, it was watched for 17 million hours on ZEE5.

Ayali

This was the most watched “Original Series in Regional language" (Tamil). It is about the life of a young teenage girl called Tamizhselvi who defies the horrible 500-year-old customs and traditions that oppress the women of Veerappannai village in Pudukkottai as she dreams of becoming a doctor. The series was watched for 5 million hours.

Vedha

Vedha was the most watched in the “Post-Theatrical in Regional Language" category. The Kannada movie stars Shiva Rajkumar. A father and daughter commit a series of murders to get back at people who hurt them, but a cop tries to stop their actions. The 2022 movie was watched for 4 million hours on ZEE5.

Uunchai

In the most-watched “Post-Theatrical in Hindi" category, Uunchai was watched for 9 million hours on the OTT platform. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani among others. Three old friends go on a hike to the Everest Base Camp to honour their fourth friend's final wish.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
