Best paratha in Delhi: BJP minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's answer may surprise you

A video of Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressing his undying love for parathas has gone viral on social media. In a recent ANI podcast, Sirsa revealed that his love for eating parathas is so much that he can have them 365 days.

“You’ll probably laugh if I tell you—morning, afternoon, and night, I only eat parathas. I don’t feel like eating anything else. I truly believe God made only two perfect things—parathas and curd," the BJP minister said.

When it comes to flavour, nothing beats the parathas made at his own home, he added.

Paratha, part of every north Indian’s kitchen food, is considered the best food of comfort. It has no competition in many Indian homes due to its taste, easy to cook and variety.

The beloved flatbread, whether plain or stuffed with vegetables, cheese, cereals, or egg, can be eaten anytime and at the same time it can be healthy diet too.

To a question where to get the best parathe in Delhi, the minister said: “Ab paratha toh sabke alag-alag hote hain… mere ko toh yahi pata hai ki mere ghar se acche parathe koi aur nahi bana sakta. Mere yahan gobhi, aloo, dal ke – jo raat ki dal hoti hai usko aate mein gundte hain aur uske andar alag-alag cheezein fill karke aise paratha banta hai. Mere sab colleagues bada pasand karte hain (Everyone makes parathas differently… but I know that no one makes better parathas than the ones at my home. At my place, we make gobhi, aloo, and dal parathas – the leftover dal from dinner is kneaded into the flour and different fillings are added to make them. All my colleagues love them)."

Sirsa’s love for parathas or paronthas (as called in Punjabi) has sparked a wave of amusement and relatability on social media.

