‘Best place for fraudsters’: Social media reacts as Lalit Modi becomes ‘proud’ British citizen on King Charles' birthday

IPL founder Lalit Modi has announced that he is now a British citizen. His announcement triggered congratulations, criticism and several hilarious reactions across social media.

Lalit Modi shared the news on November 14, following his address at Oxford Union. He described the occasion as a proud and deeply personal milestone.

He described Britain as his home for many years. Modi also praised its people, institutions, traditions and values.

“The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply — its people, institutions, traditions and values,” he wrote.

“Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging,” he added.

However, social media users had other ideas. Many turned his citizenship announcement into an opportunity for jokes and sarcastic remarks.

Modi revealed that his family and friends had attended his citizenship ceremony.

"I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN," he declared on X.

Modi deliberately shared the announcement on King Charles' birthday, November 14.

"God Save the King!" he wrote.

Photographs showed Modi holding his British passport and attending events in Britain.

Social media reactions One user immediately brought Vijay Mallya into the conversation.

"How is your friend, Vijay Mallya?" the user asked.

Another comment suggested Britain had become a preferred destination for people escaping controversies. The user offered a sarcastic citizenship slogan.

"Do financial crimes in India get a British Citizenship?" the user asked.

“At one time, they too had looted our country's money and fled, and you have done the exact same thing. That is why the British government considered you one of their own and granted you this citizenship identity,” commented one user.

One user called the UK the “best place for fraudsters in the globe”.

“All the India looters have settled there for centuries,” came from another.

Another user wondered whether obtaining citizenship involved unofficial expenses.

"What’s the estimated expense, officially and unofficially?" the comment read.

Some users connected Modi's announcement with his cricketing past. One user jokingly asked whether Modi would now prioritise Test cricket over T20.

Not everyone joined the trolling. Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen welcomed Modi with a cheerful message.

"Welcome, buddy," Pietersen wrote.

Dr Bhuvan Lall simply commented, "Fantastic."

Another user congratulated him for founding the world's greatest cricket league, the IPL. Others offered straightforward wishes for his new life.

At the same time, several comments questioned his decision to embrace British citizenship. One user criticised Britain's colonial history while another raised allegations about Modi's past.

“Disappointing to see you turning back on your homeland, especially for a nation like the UK, given its painful history of colonial exploitation and atrocities in India,” one user wrote.