‘Best weight-loss diet’: Indian broom found with label of ‘nutrition facts’; netizens react, ‘Ab pata chala kyun…’

A hilarious post on Reddit shows a package of Indian brooms (Jhaadu) hilariously labelled with nutrition facts. The brooms, typically packaged plainly, sport a label that lists calories, fat content and other nutritional information usually found on food products.

The unexpected combination of household cleaning tools with a detailed nutrition label has amused many, sparking a wave of laughter and comments. Users are delighting in its absurdity.

Noting how the label includes everything from calories to dietary fibre, they wonder if one is expected to eat the brooms. This quirky packaging twist has turned a mundane item into a viral sensation.

The “nutrition facts” indicate that the originally-intended product is likely a snack chip made from yellow stone ground corn. The inclusion of canola oil, salt and a trace of lime (calcium hydroxide) suggests that it is a savoury, crunchy snack commonly found in tortilla chips or nachos.

The product is manufactured by Dominguez Family Enterprises. Upon further digging, we found that the US company is known for Juantonio's Snacks. The nutrition is likely to have been meant for their product: “Tortilla Chips 15oz bag.”

Tortilla Chips 15oz bag manufactured by Dominguez Family Enterprises

Netizens comment on the goof-up Netizens did not leave a chance to comment on the hilarious goof-up. Social media users from India posted witty remarks.

“Acha tou indian mothers ese bchO ka khyaal rakhti thi! Calories de kr (So, that’s how Indian mothers took care of their children, by giving these calories to them),” wrote one user.

“Tune bachpan me khaaye nahi?? (Didn’t you have this in your childhood?),” asked one user to the one who started the thread on Reddit.

“Ab pata chala mummy kyu Marti thi isse (Now, I realise why my mother used to thrash me with this),” posted another.