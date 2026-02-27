'Beta bada ho gaya hai’: Sachin Tendulkar gets emotional at son Arjun's pre-wedding festivities

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared his emotional side with the world during his son Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.

Arjun Tendulkar, a professional cricketer who plays for Goa, is set to marry Saaniya Chandok on 5 March.

At the event hosted by the Ambanis, Sachin said parents know that their son has grown up when he brings a girl home to introduce her to the family.

“Jab beta kisi ladki ko ghar leke aata hai, introduce karne ke liye, then you know that beta bada ho gaya hai,” he said.

Elated that Arjun found love in Saaniya, Sachin said, “They look madly in love with each other. Arjun, I have to say, I'm extremely proud of you for having found someone so special, you know, who loves you as much as you love her.”

Sachin Tendulkar also thanked the Ambani family for having them, and said, “Bhabhi and Mukesh bhai, I don't think we could have chosen a better venue and better people to bless the couple for the journey ahead. And thank you very much for having us here.”

He also thanked the Ambanis in a separate X post and said, “We are touched by your kind gesture, Mukesh bhai, Nita bhabhi, Anant and Akash. Moments like these feel even more meaningful when shared with family and friends who have been part of the journey.”

The pre-wedding celebration at Jamnagar on 25 February, hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani, was attended by the Tendulkar family, Saaniya's family, and the Ambani family.

‘My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up…’: Neeta Ambani In her welcome speech, Neeta Ambani said she was very happy to see Arjun begin a new chapter of his life with Saaniya.

Noting that Jamnagar is the same place where her youngest son and daughter-in-law, Anant and Radhika, took their vows two years ago, Nita said, “Sachin and Anjali, you've always been family to us, and our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today.”

“My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life,” she added.

She also addressed the bride-to-be, and said, “Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It's wonderful getting to know you and see you both together, and may God bless your union forever.”

Who is Saaniya Chandok? Saaniya Chandok hails from the prominent Ghai family. She has largely stayed out of the limelight despite her family’s high-profile business ventures. Her grandfather, Ravi Iqbal Ghai, is a titan in the industry, serving as the chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd, a conglomerate with a storied history.

The Ghai family’s influence spans iconic establishments like the InterContinental Marine Drive hotel and the health-focused ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

She has forged her own path as an entrepreneur; a graduate of the prestigious London School of Economics, she returned to India with a vision to tap into the growing pet care industry.

Saaniya is the founder of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand based in Mumbai.