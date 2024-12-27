In a groundbreaking collaboration, Beyoncé delivered a breathtaking halftime show during Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday, as the Houston Texans hosted the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The event marked Netflix’s live sports debut and featured Beyoncé performing tracks from her acclaimed Cowboy Carter album. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A spectacular homecoming The 12-minute halftime performance, produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, celebrated music, fashion, and history. It showcased the first-ever live renditions of songs from Cowboy Carter, the Grammy-nominated album that recently made history as the most-nominated album by a female artist.

Beyoncé’s setlist included hits such as “16 CARRIAGES," “BLACKBIIRD," “YA YA," and the chart-topping “TEXAS HOLD ’EM." The electrifying finale saw Beyoncé ascend to the rafters, closing the performance on a high note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Star-studded guest lineup The halftime show featured a stellar cast of guest performers, including Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined as a featured dancer, while the Texans Cheerleaders added hometown spirit to the spectacle.

Adding to the energy, the Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band delivered a powerful performance, amplifying the halftime show’s dynamism.

Streaming the “Beyoncé Bowl" Fans can relive the magic of the “Beyoncé Bowl" on Netflix, where the full halftime performance will debut as a standalone special later this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to Watch: Netflix app or netflix.com Release Date: Christmas week

Cost: Standard plan with ads starts at $6.99/month

This historic collaboration not only celebrates Beyoncé’s hometown roots but also marks a major milestone for Netflix’s foray into live sports entertainment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netflix sets new streaming record with NFL Christmas Gameday Netflix has achieved a major streaming milestone, as nearly 65 million people in the US tuned in to watch two NFL games on December 25, 2024. These games marked the beginning of a groundbreaking three-year deal between the NFL and Netflix to exclusively stream Christmas matchups on the platform.

Record-breaking viewership The Baltimore Ravens' 25-15 victory over the Houston Texans dominated the viewership, with an impressive 24.3 million average viewers, according to Nielsen data. However, the real spike in streaming numbers came during the highly anticipated halftime performance by Beyoncé.

Beyoncé’s halftime show shatters streaming records The star-studded halftime show, which featured Beyoncé performing tracks from her Cowboy Carter album, attracted more than 27 million viewers, setting a new high for Netflix’s live sports streaming. The performance, featuring a stunning array of guest artists boosted the platform’s viewership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}