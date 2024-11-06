BGT 2024: Planning to catch India vs Australia Boxing Day Test? Know budget, Melbourne attractions and more

The Boxing Day Test in Australia is crucial for India's World Test Championship hopes. Fans aged 28-45 dominate bookings, often traveling in groups. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Nov 2024, 03:25 PM IST
BGT 2024: Planning to catch India vs Australia Boxing Day Test? Read this know budget, Melbourne attractions and more
BGT 2024: Planning to catch India vs Australia Boxing Day Test? Read this know budget, Melbourne attractions and more(Pexels)

If you plan to catch the Boxing Day Test match in Australia this year, here’s what you need to know to make the most of your trip. This year’s Boxing Day Test is the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 match. For India, it’s a high-stakes game.

India, under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, must win four Test matches to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, without having to depend on other teams’ results.

Also Read | Best luxury trolley bags: Top 8 picks for high-end style and travel convenience

The Boxing Day Test is a favourite among fans aged 28 to 45, making up 71% of bookings., as per Pickyourtrail. Most are sports enthusiasts. About 50% of them travel in groups, often with friends or family, to enjoy the combined thrill of cricket and tourism. Couples also make up 36% of bookings, attracted by romantic excursions alongside the match.

In recent years, travel to Australia has surged, growing by 1.5 to 2 times each year, according to Pickyourtrail. The lifting of travel restrictions, Australia’s diverse attractions and iconic events like the Boxing Day Test have fuelled this rise. These make it an unmissable experience for cricket fans and adventurers alike.

Budget

Travellers typically budget around 4.5 to 5 lakh per person for a complete Boxing Day package, which usually includes premium accommodation, event tickets and tours.

Also Read | Top 5 credit cards with no foreign transaction fees

If you’re looking for a seamless experience, these packages often feature additional iconic Australian experiences, such as the scenic Great Ocean Road trip, wildlife encounters on Philip Island and wine tours in the Yarra Valley.

Melbourne attractions

Melbourne is a major attraction for cricket fans, with the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosting the Boxing Day Test. While in Melbourne, fans often explore nearby sites.

Also Read | Best luxury leather suitcases for stylish and convenient travel

A drive along the Great Ocean Road offers stunning coastal views, Philip Island is famous for its wildlife, and Yarra Valley promises picturesque landscapes and wine tastings.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBGT 2024: Planning to catch India vs Australia Boxing Day Test? Know budget, Melbourne attractions and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    482.05
    03:26 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    2 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.75
    03:26 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.95%)

    Infosys share price

    1,825.00
    03:26 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.2 (4.06%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,650.00
    03:26 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    74.6 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.10
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.1 (4.3%)

    EPL share price

    269.40
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    7.4 (2.82%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    379.45
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.05 (2.72%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.80
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.1 (0.62%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.45 (-8.3%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    404.05
    03:16 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -13.2 (-3.16%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,186.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -309.5 (-2.95%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    655.05
    03:16 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.6 (-2.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,676.00
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1280 (8.89%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,276.25
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    244.35 (8.06%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:17 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.