The Boxing Day Test in Australia is crucial for India's World Test Championship hopes. Fans aged 28-45 dominate bookings, often traveling in groups.

If you plan to catch the Boxing Day Test match in Australia this year, here's what you need to know to make the most of your trip. This year's Boxing Day Test is the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 match. For India, it's a high-stakes game.

India, under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, must win four Test matches to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, without having to depend on other teams’ results.

The Boxing Day Test is a favourite among fans aged 28 to 45, making up 71% of bookings., as per Pickyourtrail. Most are sports enthusiasts. About 50% of them travel in groups, often with friends or family, to enjoy the combined thrill of cricket and tourism. Couples also make up 36% of bookings, attracted by romantic excursions alongside the match.

In recent years, travel to Australia has surged, growing by 1.5 to 2 times each year, according to Pickyourtrail. The lifting of travel restrictions, Australia’s diverse attractions and iconic events like the Boxing Day Test have fuelled this rise. These make it an unmissable experience for cricket fans and adventurers alike.

Budget Travellers typically budget around ₹4.5 to ₹5 lakh per person for a complete Boxing Day package, which usually includes premium accommodation, event tickets and tours.

If you're looking for a seamless experience, these packages often feature additional iconic Australian experiences, such as the scenic Great Ocean Road trip, wildlife encounters on Philip Island and wine tours in the Yarra Valley.

Melbourne attractions Melbourne is a major attraction for cricket fans, with the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosting the Boxing Day Test. While in Melbourne, fans often explore nearby sites.

A drive along the Great Ocean Road offers stunning coastal views, Philip Island is famous for its wildlife, and Yarra Valley promises picturesque landscapes and wine tastings.