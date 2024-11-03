BGT 2024: Virat Kohli’s average this year is 20.09 in 12 innings; recent form in Test cricket poses serious concern

Virat Kohli has established himself as one of India's most consistent and impactful batters in Test cricket. However, his recent form poses serious concern as India are all set to start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024 on November 22.

After losing 3 consecutive Tests, India have lost the top position on the World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table. Australia have claimed the number 1 spot. Virat Kohli is expected to play a crucial role in the Australia series.

Virat Kohli’s stats against Australia In his Test career against Australia in Australia, Kohli’s performances have often been characterised by his determination to play long innings, significantly contributing to India's competitive stance in Australia.

Out of his 25 matches against Australia, Kohli has faced their bowlers in Australian conditions on 44 occasions. He has amassed 2,042 runs in those innings with an impressive batting average of 47.48. Kohli’s strike rate against Australia is 52.41, achieved after facing 3,896 balls.

The former Indian captain has scored 8 centuries and 5 half-centuries against Australia. Kohli’s highest score against Australia stands at 186, achieved in March 2023. The Ahmedabad Test was drawn. Kohli was the Player of the Match.

Kohli’s highest score against Australia on Australian soil is 169 off 272 balls. It came at a 2014 Test match in Melbourne.

Kohli’s last century against Australia Down Under came in 2018. In the Perth Test match, he scored 123 off 257 balls. Since then, Kohli has scored 246 runs in 7 innings at an average of 35.14 against Australia in Australia.

Virat Kohli’s Test stats in 2024 In January 2024, Kohli began a Test series against South Africa, playing two innings in a single match in Cape Town. His scores were 46 (off 59 balls) and 12 (off 11 balls), with a strike rate of 77.96 in the first innings and 109.09 in the second.

The series against Bangladesh in September offered him mixed success. In Chennai, he had low scores of 6 and 17 in his two innings. However, he bounced back in Kanpur later that month, scoring 47 off 35 balls in the first innings with a striking rate of 134.28. In the second innings, he remained unbeaten with a steady 29 runs off 37 balls.

October brought a series against New Zealand, where Kohli’s form fluctuated. In Bengaluru, he scored 0 in the first innings but followed up with a solid 70 off 102 balls in the second. In Pune, later in October, he struggled, scoring just 1 and 17 across two innings, respectively.

In November, playing New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli had a rough patch with scores of 4 and 1. His first innings saw him run out while he was caught in the second innings.