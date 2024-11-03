Bhai Dooj 2024: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can be a great movie choice for siblings; here’s why (no spoilers)

On Bhai Dooj 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerges as the perfect film for siblings, combining horror and humour. It explores complex sibling relationships with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. The film has made 72 crore at the box office in just two days.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published3 Nov 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Bhai Dooj 2024: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can be a great movie choice for siblings; here’s why
Bhai Dooj 2024: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can be a great movie choice for siblings; here’s why(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

On Bhai Dooj 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may be a great film choice for siblings looking to enjoy a thrilling theatre experience together. Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy, featuring Kartik Aaryan as the ghostbuster Rooh Baba, promises just the right blend of scares and laughs, making it ideal for festive family viewing.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 taps into the nostalgia of both its predecessors. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba, and fans will also see Vidya Balan return after the original 2007 film.

Also Read | SRK’s ‘cameo’ in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 amuses netizens

This time, the film blends the first movie's psychological suspense with the second's comedic elements, creating a story rich in mystery, humour and suspense. Perfectly timed for Bhai Dooj 2024, the movie’s storyline delves into complex sibling dynamics, adding an emotional layer to the horror and comedy.

A unique twist this time is the introduction of Madhuri Dixit. Their characters, dressed as Bengali witches, are shown sharing a classic dance-off in a royal court and even gripping each other by the throat in one intense scene, adding layers to the mysterious sibling rivalry.

Also Read | Devara: Chuttamalle song full video goes viral ahead of OTT release

This tension between the sisters stirred online discussions, with some speculating about their backstory, questioning whether there’s a deeper narrative at play.

The real surprise, however, comes towards the end of the movie. While audiences might expect Monjulika or Onjulika to be central to the haunting, it’s revealed that their little brother, Debendra Nath Singh, plays a pivotal role in the Bollywood movie.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: 10 Bollywood classics to watch on OTT

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with its blend of sibling rivalry, supernatural twists and rich cultural elements, may be an ideal choice for Bhai Dooj 2024. The movie promises to entertain siblings, with scares, laughter and a memorable story to discuss long after the credits roll.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office

In two days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has collected 72 crore net at the domestic box office. Singham Again, another Diwali 2024 release, has higher numbers after Day 2. Rohit Shetty’s action drama has collected 85 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBhai Dooj 2024: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can be a great movie choice for siblings; here’s why (no spoilers)

