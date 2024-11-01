Bhai Dooj 2024: Know Tilak Muhurat, date, tradition, significance

Bhai Dooj, celebrated on November 3, 2024, honors sibling bonds with rituals like tilak and gift exchanges. The festival signifies love and duty, rooted in myths involving Yama and Yamuna, and is observed with joy across India, fostering family togetherness.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Bhai Dooj 2024: Celebrated with immense zeal across India, Bhai Dooj is akin to Raksha Bandhan in its significance. Known by various names—Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej, Bhai Bij, and more—this festival brings families together, highlighting the emotional connections between brothers and sisters.
Bhai Dooj 2024: Celebrated with immense zeal across India, Bhai Dooj is akin to Raksha Bandhan in its significance. Known by various names—Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej, Bhai Bij, and more—this festival brings families together, highlighting the emotional connections between brothers and sisters.

As Diwali festivities culminate, the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj approaches, celebrating the special bond between siblings. This year, Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya, falls on November 3, 2024, bringing with it a host of traditions and rituals steeped in rich mythology and affection.

Also Read | Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Know date, history, significance, rituals, and more

Bhai Dooj 2024: Key Dates and Auspicious Timings

The Dwitiya Tithi for Bhai Dooj will commence at 8:21 PM on November 2 and conclude at 10:05 PM on November 3. However, the celebrations will predominantly occur on November 3, aligning with Udaya Tithi, which takes precedence according to tradition.

The optimal time for the ceremonial tilak is from 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM, providing sisters a dedicated window of 2 hours and 12 minutes to perform this cherished ritual.

Also Read | Bhai Dooj gifts: Looking for perfect Bluetooth heaphones? Here are top 8 options

Significance of Bhai Dooj: More than Just a Celebration

Bhai Dooj is not merely a festival; it is a profound expression of love and duty. Sisters pray for their brothers' longevity and success by applying a ceremonial tilak, while brothers reciprocate with gifts.

The festival’s roots can be traced back to legends involving Yamaraj, the god of death, and his sister, Yamuna. It is said that on this day, Yama visited Yamuna, who welcomed him warmly and received blessings in return. This act of devotion symbolises the protective bond that siblings share.

Also Read | Bhai Dooj gift ideas: Fitness bands for enthusiasts, check our top 8 picks

Bhai Dooj 2024: A Day of Togetherness

Celebrated with immense zeal across India, Bhai Dooj is akin to Raksha Bandhan in its significance. Known by various names—Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej, Bhai Bij, and more—this festival brings families together, highlighting the emotional connections between brothers and sisters.

The rituals often include preparing sweets, offering prayers, and engaging in joyful gatherings, making it a time of harmony and togetherness.

Also Read | Top budget-friendly tech gifts for Diwali and Bhai Dooj 2024: Check them out

Bhai Dooj 2024: Legends That Shape the Celebration

The origin of Bhai Dooj is enriched with captivating tales. One prominent story features Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra, who, after his victory over the demon Narakasura, welcomed him with love and devotion. Another tale recounts Yama's visit to his sister Yamuna, where she performed aarti and applied tilak, leading to Yama’s promise of long life for brothers who receive tilak from their sisters on this day.

Mark your calendars for November 3, and prepare to celebrate this beautiful festival that honours the everlasting ties of brotherhood and sisterhood!

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBhai Dooj 2024: Know Tilak Muhurat, date, tradition, significance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.