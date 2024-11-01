Bhai Dooj 2024: Know Tilak Muhurat, date, tradition, significance

As Diwali festivities culminate, the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj approaches, celebrating the special bond between siblings. This year, Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya, falls on November 3, 2024, bringing with it a host of traditions and rituals steeped in rich mythology and affection.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Key Dates and Auspicious Timings The Dwitiya Tithi for Bhai Dooj will commence at 8:21 PM on November 2 and conclude at 10:05 PM on November 3. However, the celebrations will predominantly occur on November 3, aligning with Udaya Tithi, which takes precedence according to tradition.

The optimal time for the ceremonial tilak is from 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM, providing sisters a dedicated window of 2 hours and 12 minutes to perform this cherished ritual.

Significance of Bhai Dooj: More than Just a Celebration Bhai Dooj is not merely a festival; it is a profound expression of love and duty. Sisters pray for their brothers' longevity and success by applying a ceremonial tilak, while brothers reciprocate with gifts.

The festival’s roots can be traced back to legends involving Yamaraj, the god of death, and his sister, Yamuna. It is said that on this day, Yama visited Yamuna, who welcomed him warmly and received blessings in return. This act of devotion symbolises the protective bond that siblings share.

Bhai Dooj 2024: A Day of Togetherness Celebrated with immense zeal across India, Bhai Dooj is akin to Raksha Bandhan in its significance. Known by various names—Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej, Bhai Bij, and more—this festival brings families together, highlighting the emotional connections between brothers and sisters.

The rituals often include preparing sweets, offering prayers, and engaging in joyful gatherings, making it a time of harmony and togetherness.

Bhai Dooj 2024: Legends That Shape the Celebration The origin of Bhai Dooj is enriched with captivating tales. One prominent story features Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra, who, after his victory over the demon Narakasura, welcomed him with love and devotion. Another tale recounts Yama's visit to his sister Yamuna, where she performed aarti and applied tilak, leading to Yama’s promise of long life for brothers who receive tilak from their sisters on this day.