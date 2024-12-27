Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: Shiva Rajkumar's Kannada movie is now available for online streaming. Movie buffs can enjoy the film this holiday season at home.

Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: When to watch the movie? The movie is available on OTT from Christmas, December 25. The movie was released on movie theatres on 15 November 2024.

Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: Where to watch the movie? The Kannada super hit is available live on OTT platform Amazon Prime video from December 25. The movie has been directed by Narthan. Since, its theatrical release, the film had generated significant buzz, especially among Shiva Rajkumar's fans for its gripping storyline and strong performance.