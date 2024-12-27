Hello User
Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: When and where to watch Shiva Rajkumar's crime thriller online?

Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: When and where to watch Shiva Rajkumar's crime thriller online?

Livemint

Shiva Rajkumar's Kannada film Bhairathi Ranagal is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25, following its theatrical release on November 15, 2024. Directed by Narthan, the film's gripping storyline has generated significant buzz among fans this holiday season.

Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: Know when and where you can watch Shiva Rajkumar's movie online

Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: Shiva Rajkumar's Kannada movie is now available for online streaming. Movie buffs can enjoy the film this holiday season at home.

Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: When to watch the movie?

The movie is available on OTT from Christmas, December 25. The movie was released on movie theatres on 15 November 2024.

Bhairathi Ranagal OTT release date: Where to watch the movie?

The Kannada super hit is available live on OTT platform Amazon Prime video from December 25. The movie has been directed by Narthan. Since, its theatrical release, the film had generated significant buzz, especially among Shiva Rajkumar's fans for its gripping storyline and strong performance.

About Bhairathi movie

The movie follows the transformation of Bhairathi Ranagal, a law-abiding lawyer, into a kind-hearted criminal boss in Karnataka. The movie has been directed by Narthan and produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under Geetha Pictures. Apart from Shiva Rajkumar, the movie also features Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Madhu Guruswamy, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Babu Hirannaiah. The movie's plot introduces the audience to the past of 2017 film Mufti. The music has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while the cinematography and editing were composed by I. Naveen Kumar and Akash Hiremath.

