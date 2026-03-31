‘Bhaiya, bas ₹400 de do’: Auto driver’s unexpected gesture for ‘underpaid’ IT intern melts hearts online

A seemingly ordinary commute home has turned into a viral moment of reflection on kindness and everyday realities, after a man shared his interaction with an auto driver on social media.

The post, shared on X by user Ojas Sharma, recounts what he described as a “funny and crazy” experience during a routine ride from office to home. What began as casual conversation soon evolved into a candid discussion on income, expectations and, ultimately, an unexpected act of generosity.

According to Sharma, the auto driver — who appeared to be around his age — struck up a conversation about his daily travel. As the conversation progressed, the driver assumed Sharma worked in the IT sector and must be earning well.

Recounting the moment, Sharma wrote, “What happened with me yesterday was actually both funny and crazy. I came home from the office by auto… After talking for a bit, he said, ‘You’re in IT, so you must be earning a lot.’”

When Sharma revealed that he was still an intern and shared details of his stipend, the driver appeared surprised. “Bas itna kam? (Damn, this less?)” the driver responded, before sharing that he earns approximately ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 a day driving an auto.

The exchange highlights a less-discussed reality in India’s urban economy — the blurred lines between perceived “white-collar” stability and the actual earnings of gig or informal sector workers. While IT jobs are often associated with high salaries, entry-level roles and internships may tell a different story.

However, it was what happened at the end of the ride that left Sharma taken aback.

When he reached his destination, the fare displayed on the meter was ₹443. As he asked the driver for a QR code to make a digital payment, the driver made an unexpected request.

“When I reached home, the meter showed ₹443. I asked for the QR code, and he said, ‘Bhaiya, aap 400 hi kardo’ (Just pay ₹400),” Sharma wrote.

For many urban commuters accustomed to fare disputes or demands for extra charges, the gesture stood out. Sharma said it was the first time he had encountered a driver asking for less than the metered amount.

Despite the offer, he chose to pay the full fare. “Even though I paid him ₹443, somewhere I felt that good people still exist,” he added.

The post has since gained traction online, drawing reactions from users who saw the incident as both heartwarming and thought-provoking.

Some users focused on the emotional takeaway, interpreting the moment as a reminder that small acts of kindness can still surface in everyday life. Others, however, read deeper into the economic contrast highlighted in the exchange.

One user commented, “He also gave you things to really think about: Existential crisis, Imposter syndrome.”

Another pointed to broader concerns around income disparity, writing, “It’s a sad reality… skilled people today earning far less than those engaged in non-skilled work.”

A third user reflected on how such moments are often overshadowed, adding, “Good never sells, that’s why we seldom see it around us.”

While the story has been widely shared as a feel-good anecdote, it also raises questions about how people perceive value, work and fairness in a rapidly evolving job market.

At one level, it is a simple story of generosity. At another, it subtly challenges assumptions — about who earns more, who struggles, and how kindness can emerge in the most unexpected interactions.